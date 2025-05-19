Thai Buddhist scholar reflects on Pope Leo XIV’s call for peace, unity

Dr. Boonchuay Doojai poses for a photo in St. Peter’s Square during his 2018 visit to Vatican City, Italy. Photo: Dr. Boonchuay Doojai

As Pope Leo XIV celebrated the Mass of Inauguration of his pontificate in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Dr. Boonchuay Doojai, a respected voice from Thailand’s interfaith community, offered a thoughtful reflection on the new Pope's call to peace and unity.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News

Dr. Boonchuay Doojai, a former Buddhist monk, noted scholar, and chairman of the Thai Interfaith Foundation for Social Development, described the election of Pope Leo XIV as a deeply symbolic moment for the world.

“By choosing the name Leo XIV, he signals a return to the bold social teachings of the Church—emphasizing justice, dialogue, and unity to heal the global divisions of our time,” Dr. Boonchuay observed.

The new Pope’s first public message in Italian, rather than English, and his greeting in Spanish for his former community in Peru offered insight into his inclusive and pastoral priorities, he noted.

“His first words—La pace sia con tutti voi! or ‘Peace be with you!’—echoed the Catholic liturgy but were clearly intended as a universal call for peace in a world marred by conflict,” said Dr. Boonchuay.

During the Inauguration Mass, Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal for peace in regions ravaged by war, echoing the final public words of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

“His voice still rings in our ears—soft, but always full of courage,” Pope Leo XIV said, referring to Pope Francis’s last public blessing on Easter Sunday, just one day before his death.

Dr. Boonchuay, who also serves as Director General of the Buddhist Bodhivalaya Institute, recalled his personal encounter with Pope Francis at the Focolare Movement’s international center in Loppiano, Italy, in May 2018.

“It was one of the greatest honors of my life. I met a man of deep humility who lived his pontificate simply and gracefully, embodying the values of dialogue, love, and acceptance,” he said.

Dr. Boonchuay reflected on the styles of the two Popes. “He is clearly following in the footsteps of Pope Francis, yet he is also charting his own course—honoring tradition while embracing change. He reminds us that a new Pope brings not just continuity but also a renewed direction,” he said.

Just over a week into his pontificate, Pope Leo XIV has already made a strong impression on Dr. Boonchuay. “What strikes me most is his ability to listen empathetically—even to those who disagree with him—and to seek understanding and unity,” he remarked. “He is a man who truly wants peace in the world and harmony within the Church.”

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.