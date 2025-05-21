Ten years on: The HALO Trust and the future of Syria's Palmyra

Ten years after the fall of Palmyra to the so-called Islamic-State, and as Syrians return to their cities following the fall of the Assad regime, The HALO Trust is beginning to look at the Syrian City with the prospect of clearing it of unexploded military ordinance.

By Francesca Merlo

Ten years ago, the so-called Islamic State brutally occupied and destroyed most of the Syrian city of Palmyra. Now almost entirely deserted, the city of staggering historical significance carries the weight of the Syrian civil war in its rubble and in the desert that surrounds it.

Once a bustling hub on the ancient Silk Road, this crossroads of civilisations suffered catastrophic damage. While its destruction, ironically, brought its beauty to light, and led those who had never known the city to miss it, it also left a lethal legacy. Now, landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) are an imminent threat to the lives of those who, on the horizon of a new political dawn, dare to return.

Damian O’Brien, Country Director for The HALO Trust’s Syria operations, has just returned from the ancient city. As the world’s largest landmine clearance charity, HALO’s presence in Syria, especially following the fall of the Assad regime, is more precious than ever. Already operating in the northwest of the country, the prospect of bringing life back to what once was such a “sophisticated and prosperous city” is a difficult task, but one that O'Brien is confident can be achieved.

Palmyra (Photo courtesy of The HALO Trust) (The HALO Trust)

Palmyra today

In an interview with Vatican News, O’Brien describes Palmyra today and the task ahead.

“When I visited, I went up to a fort on a hilltop overlooking the main site and found Russian newspapers dated 2024, showing that there were foreign soldiers there very recently". O’Brien describes visible damage to the fort, but admits not being able to tell how much was caused to the rest of the site, having not visited it before the war. Parts of it, he says, still visibly stand tall. “But what is noticeable”, he adds, is "the destruction of the modern town of Palmyra", which had been developed alongside the historical site. "Its houses, hotels, villas have been destroyed by airstrikes, artillery shells, and small arms fire".

As Palmyra has not yet been surveyed - meaning no formal, systematic assessment has been conducted to identify and map the locations of landmines, UXO, or other explosive remnants of war in the area - O’Brien warns that accidents are happening, and this is the first clear indication that there are devices there and that people returning are being affected by them.

He explains that part of the reason why the land has not yet been surveyed could be because the area is completely empty. But, in turn, the area being barren could also be due to the explosive contamination.

The prospect of resettling

As the centrepiece of Syria’s heritage, in the past Palmyra provided many jobs, and “like many places in Syria, it will need to be resettled and rebuilt, which will take a long time”.

Having worked in numerous parts of the country, O’Brien is aware of the resettlement challenges in Palmyra, where, as in much of Syria, private property and infrastructure lie in ruins. “It’s a daunting challenge to come back to,” he says. Many Syrians have spent years abroad and may be hesitant to return without guarantees of stability, jobs, or basic services. Unlike Aleppo, where some areas remain livable, the modern town of Palmyra is still entirely uninhabitable - though, he adds, a few hardy traders remain.

Desert mines

But today, the challenge facing Palmyra is not only how to rebuild its physical structures but also how to remove the lethal remnants left in its sand.

Situated in the desert, roughly halfway between Damascus and the Iraqi border, Palmyra is surrounded by vast, sparsely populated areas contaminated with landmines and improvised explosive devices. Unlike the northwest of the country, where frontlines were clearly drawn and mapped by the Syrian Army, central and eastern Syria present a more complex picture. “Around Palmyra, control shifted between different armed groups”, O’Brien explains. “We haven’t seen the maps for these areas, so surveying will be far more challenging”.

In the absence of clear records, each patch of ground must be carefully assessed. Technically, he says, this is a different kind of de-mining to what is being done in the northwest. And while Palmyra has been relatively quiet in recent years, the risks remain - both above and below the surface. “Not all explosive devices detonate as intended”, he says. “There could still be grenades, mortars, even air-dropped weapons hidden in homes and buildings.”

Without the capacity to fully clear these hazards before people return, those who come back - whether to rebuild or simply to see what remains - risk encountering violence very similar to that from which they fled.

Demining in Syria (Photo courtesy of The HALO Trust) (The HALO Trust)

Behind demining

“People have lost their lives, and some continue to risk handling explosives themselves out of desperation or lack of alternatives”, O’Brien warns. “Without proper training or equipment, this is a recipe for disaster”.

He explains that handling unexploded ordnance is a task that demands expertise. “There’s a reason we use protective gear and follow strict procedures - without them, the likelihood of fatal accidents rises dramatically”.

Surveying and clearance must meet international standards. “If corners are cut”, O'Brien stresses, “an area might wrongly be declared safe, only for civilians to return and suffer the consequences. It’s not just dangerous - in some cases, it’s criminally negligent. And it damages public trust in everything we’re trying to do”.

Yet the urgency on the ground is mounting. Displacement, desperation, and hopes of recovery are driving families back into areas that remain dangerously contaminated. “We’re seeing huge numbers of people returning to areas we know are heavily mined”, he says. Years of conflict, sanctions, and territorial fragmentation have left clearance operators with limited resources and reach. “We’re starting from a very low baseline of capacity - and the tragic truth is we simply can’t get to every device before people do”.

The accident rate right now, he warns, is "horrific".

Empowering the local people

The HALO Trust’s approach focuses on empowering Syrians themselves to lead the clearing effort. “We have trained local teams to internationally recognised standards, equipping them to safely detect and remove mines and explosives”, O’Brien says. “Currently, our operations are concentrated mainly in northwest Syria, but we aim to extend eastwards to Palmyra and beyond”.

However, he is realistic about the difficulties. “Rehabilitation requires substantial funding, resources, and security guarantees. Many displaced families have established lives elsewhere, hesitant to return until conditions stabilise”.

Still, he adds, Syria is not short of human resources. “There are many motivated, and technically capable people here”, O’Brien says. “We’re confident we can train them. But that training - along with the surveying required before safe deployment - takes weeks, sometimes months”.

To carry out that training and surveying responsibly, the support of local authorities is essential. “The government in Damascus has been very supportive”, he explains. “They understand the importance of our work, and we have a strong relationship with authorities across Syria - which is absolutely critical”.

HALO’s vision for Syria is long-term and grounded in local ownership. “There are jobs for Syrians in their own areas. Our plan is to mobilise teams quickly, across much of the country. That’s the only way to make recovery sustainable.”

Demining in Syria (Photo courtesy of The HALO Trust) (The HALO Trust)

Security risks and threats

When asked about ongoing security threats - particularly the presence of ISIS and foreign forces - O’Brien gives a measured assessment. “When I first arrived in Syria in December, the roadsides were littered with military debris: tanks, missiles, rocket batteries. Some of that has since been cleared but much still remains”.

He emphasises that while the greatest danger to civilians remains mines and cluster munitions, unsecured heavy weapons also pose a long-term threat to stability. “If these fall into the wrong hands, they can reignite conflict”.

As for ISIS, he says, “they haven’t held territory in years". He notes that although there are still isolated cells, and some attacks have been linked to ISIS, most of them have been against Syrian army positions and "they’re not targeting organisations like ours or civilians”.

More broadly, Syria’s post-war security picture is, in his words, “remarkably good”. A fragile but enduring calm has allowed for reconciliation between factions, and even the beginnings of national military integration. “Where the next threat may come from is hard to say”, he adds. “But for now, our operating environment is relatively stable”.

Funding demining

The recent lifting of US sanctions, announced while O’Brien was in Damascus, was met with an outpouring of public emotion. “The streets filled with people waving flags. I’ve never seen anything like it”, he recalls. “It was a moment of real hope”, even more so than when Assad’s regime fell in December when people celebrated, but the uncertainty of what was to come lingered.

Although the US supports HALO in many of its operations globally, it does support funding for Syria, so the lifting of sanctions does not directly affect the operation. However the easing of restrictions could open doors. “It’ll allow us to bring in equipment, transfer funds, and move staff more easily”, he explains. “More than that, it signals growing international recognition of Syria’s future potential”.

Syria belongs to Syrians

That potential, continues O’Brien, lies most tangibly in its people.

“Syrians want to rebuild. They don’t want handouts or foreign experts forever. They want to do the work themselves - and they can. What we need now is investment and belief.”

Despite the long road ahead, O’Brien’s message is one of cautious optimism. “This isn’t 2011. Syrians have endured fifteen years of war. They’re tired, but they’re still standing. And that’s what makes this moment different”.

With the right support, he believes, Syria’s minefields - like the wounds of war itself - could one day be buried for good.

The HALO Trust: Palmyra