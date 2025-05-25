Russia continues massive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine

In Kyiv, people walk past a multistory residential building damaged by Russian attacks (AFP or licensors)

Authorities say Russia has continued its largest air raid in three years of the war against Ukraine in a second straight night of massive drone and ballistic missile strikes in which the capital city, Kyiv, was again the focus. Ukraine’s leadership announced at least 12 people were killed, including three children in the Kyiv region, and dozens more injured, prompting an angry reaction from the European Union.

By Stefan J. Bos

As smoke rises over destroyed buildings, rescue teams are searching for survivors after one of Russia’s most intense attacks on Ukraine overnight.

The devastating drone and missile strikes rocked multiple regions across Ukraine on Saturday night into Sunday, from the southern coast and east to the west.

They targeted major cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, damaging residential buildings, infrastructure, and energy facilities.

Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted many projectiles, but several broke through, causing deadly explosions and widespread panic.

The strikes sent civilians running for shelter. Many people, including women and children, gathered in an underground metro station in Kyiv, hoping the strikes would soon end.

Ukrainian officials later confirmed that Russia had launched at least 298 drones and 69 missiles in multiple waves.

Ukrainian drones

Russia’s defense ministry said its air defenses had shot down 110 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the United States to speak out against what he called the “terrorist Russian strike” and called for new sanctions.

The European Union’s policy chief, Kaja Kallas, reflected those concerns, saying it was time for “the strongest international pressure” on Russia to stop this war.

She accused Moscow of seeking the total destruction of Ukraine and added that it had been “devastating to see children among innocent victims harmed and killed...”

Russia said it responded to Ukrainian attacks, including around Moscow. The clashes came despite the ongoing prisoners-of-war exchange of 1,000 people, including soldiers and civilians, on each side.

The prisoner swap was seen as a glimmer of hope in a war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.