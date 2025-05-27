Israeli airstrikes kill 54 people in Gaza

At least 54 Palestinians are killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, including dozens sheltering in a school.

By Nathan Morley

At least 54 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, including dozens sheltering in a school. Fahmi Al-Jargawi School in Gaza City housed hundreds of displaced families from Beit Lahia, an area under heavy Israeli bombardment. At least 35 people died when the school was hit, officials said.

Gaza’s Hamas-run Civil Defence said bodies, including children, were pulled from the wreckage—many burned after fires consumed two classrooms being used as living quarters. The Israel Defence Forces said the strike targeted a Hamas and Islamic Jihad command centre.

Separately, a strike on a house in northern Gaza’s Jabalia reportedly killed 19 people. The Israeli military has not commented on what was being targeted.

The attacks are part of an intensified Israeli offensive in northern Gaza. The IDF said it struck 200 targets across the enclave in 48 hours in operations against what it called “terrorist organizations.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s military said Monday that it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israel, triggering warning sirens in parts of the West Bank. No injuries or damage were reported.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched drone and missile strikes against Israel since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians.

In diplomatic developments, Jordan and Norway renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unrestricted humanitarian aid. Both countries reiterated support for a two-state solution as the foundation for lasting peace.

Following talks in Amman, the Jordanian Foreign Minister said Norway’s recognition of Palestine reflected its commitment to international law and justice.

