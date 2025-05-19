Israel eases Gaza blockade amid renewed military offensive

Volunteers prepare cooked food to be distributed to displaced Palestinians at a charity distribution in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip (AFP or licensors)

By Nathan Morley

Israel announced it will allow basic food supplies into Gaza following a 10-week blockade, aiming to prevent a famine in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "take control of the entire" Gaza Strip, as the military launched a new offensive against Hamas, codenamed "Gideon's Chariot."

Israel has faced increasing international pressure to lift the blockade, which has restricted food, fuel, and medical supplies. The U.N. and humanitarian groups have warned of severe malnutrition among Gaza’s 2.1 million residents. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reported earlier in May that about 93 percent of Gaza's population was experiencing food insecurity, ranging from crisis to catastrophe levels.

Displaced Palestinians gather to collect portions of cooked food at a charity distribution in Jabalia (AFP or licensors)

The Hamas-run Health Ministry said at least 67 people were killed and 361 injured in the past 24 hours.

Three public hospitals in northern Gaza are no longer operational, while medical staff at the Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahia reported Israeli tanks surrounding the facility. Israel said Hamas infrastructure near the hospital was targeted, but witnesses reported no warning or evacuation order before the attack.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office confirmed that an Israeli negotiation team was engaged in indirect talks in Doha regarding a hostage release deal with Hamas, which could include a potential end to the Gaza conflict.

According to Israeli estimates, 58 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas during its 2023, assault on southern Israel remain in Gaza. Among them, 20 are believed to be alive.

Since Israel resumed military operations on March 18, 3,193 Palestinians have been killed and 8,993 injured, bringing the overall death toll in Gaza since the conflict began to 53,339.