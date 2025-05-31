Hamas reviewing Gaza ceasefire proposal, reports suggest

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes on a home in the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza (AFP or licensors)

Hamas leaders review a ceasefire proposal from the Trump administration, which Washington says has Israel’s approval.

By Nathan Morley

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim said the group is conducting a careful review. President Donald Trump told reporters the deal was “very close,” after the White House press secretary said Israel had signed off before it was sent to Hamas.

The plan reportedly calls for a 60-day pause in fighting, with Hamas releasing 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners at a 30-to-1 ratio. It also includes 600 daily aid trucks entering Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians. The deal’s initial phases lay groundwork for a permanent ceasefire. NBC News – the network which broke the story - has not independently confirmed the framework.

Meanwhile, UN officials describe conditions in Gaza as catastrophic, citing airstrikes, malnutrition, and a breakdown in public order.

The UN said five aid trucks entered Thursday, the first in four days, while 60 others had to turn back due to fighting near the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Israel launched its Gaza offensive after Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks that killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostage. Since then, more than 54,000 people, including thousands of children, have died in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.