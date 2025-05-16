Global hunger surges amid wars, climate crisis and funding gaps

The 2025 Global Network Against Food Crises report reveals a sharp rise in global hunger. Over 295 million people now face severe food insecurity, an increase of 14 million from the previous year.

By Stefano Leszczynski and Linda Bordoni

The number of people worldwide suffering from severe hunger has risen to more than 295 million, according to the newly released 2025 report by the Global Network Against Food Crises. This marks an alarming increase of 14 million people compared to the previous year and reflects a deepening crisis largely driven by conflict, climate-related disasters, and economic shocks.

The findings are based on data collected across 65 countries by various international organizations. Of those, 53 countries are currently grappling with critical levels of acute food insecurity.

Speaking to Vatican Radio, Aurélien Mellin of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Emergency Division emphasized the growing complexity of the crisis.

"There are 35 countries that have been in a consistent state of food crisis since 2016," Mellin said. "These are protracted emergencies that require not only short-term aid but also long-term, multi-sectoral responses—including emergency agricultural assistance, which has been underfunded for years."

Listen to the interview with Aurélien Mellin

He noted that in cases where comprehensive aid was delivered effectively, there were tangible improvements in food security over time. "That’s the message we want to convey: there are solutions, but it’s a matter of choosing the right path and committing the necessary resources."

Sudanese displaced by the war queue for food rations in a makeshift refugee camp (AFP or licensors)

Conflicts: Hunger’s main driver

Since 2016, three primary drivers of food insecurity have remained unchanged: conflict and insecurity, extreme weather events (often intensified by climate change), and economic shocks. Of these, Mellin said, conflict remains the most devastating.

"Conflict and insecurity affect the greatest number of people facing food crises today," the FAO expert explained. He pointed to Sudan, where fighting has led to famine-like conditions, and Haiti, where violence and instability have created catastrophic conditions on the ground.

The situation is compounded by economic factors. Mellin cited global disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing effects of the war in Ukraine as contributors to worsening economic conditions, particularly in low-income and fragile states.

Children among the hardest hit

Mellin also voiced concern over dwindling humanitarian funding, warning of the consequences for the most vulnerable, particularly children. "Some of the countries facing the worst crises, like Yemen and Afghanistan, are at risk of losing vital humanitarian aid due to expected funding cuts," he said. “If these disruptions occur, it will severely hinder the delivery of life-saving assistance.”

The report flags this as a looming threat, noting that a reduction in humanitarian operations could lead to a further surge in hunger, especially in fragile communities where even minor shocks can trigger severe food insecurity.

People displaced by conflict in Yemen receive food aid provisions (AFP or licensors)

Call for a coordinated global response

The FAO and its partners are urging the international community to scale up both emergency and long-term support.

"These crises are not unsolvable," Mellin concluded, "We’ve seen progress when the right mix of aid is delivered. It’s not just about food, it’s about agriculture, stability, and sustained investment."