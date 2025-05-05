Gazans starve to death as the world looks away

Displaced Palestinians reach out for dwindling food suplies distributed by a charity kitchen in Nuseirat refugee camp (AFP or licensors)

At least 57 Palestinians have starved to death in Gaza as Israel’s blockade of critical humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave stretches into its third month amid relentless bombardments.

By Roberto Cetera

Over two months have passed since 2 March 2025, when the Israeli armed forces closed all entry points for humanitarian aid into Gaza. Two whole months in which no food, no drinking water, no medicine, or any other essential supplies have entered the territory.

A Palestinian journalist who has escaped from Gaza and is now safely in Italy with his family, speaks of the desperate phone calls he receives from his father, who pleads: “Find a way to get me a kilo of flour.”

The use of food and water as weapons of war is unacceptable. Starving a population to force it to flee cannot be justified.

Drones, reportedly from the Israeli air force, struck in international waters last week - 13 kilometres north of Malta – as they targeted a humanitarian flotilla attempting to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip. This seems to indicate a deliberate and conscious intent.

Meanwhile, some 2.4 million Gazans are starving and in despair. Despairing not only for hunger, but for the deafening silence - the absence of condemnation or protest - from a world that hypocritically calls itself “civilised.”