Deadly floods strike rural town in north-central Nigeria

Over 150 people have died in flood-struck north-central Nigeria where emergency responders are at work. The government has activated temporary shelter assistance for the more than 3.000 displaced persons but analysts say more needs to be done to prevent foreseeable tragedies.

By Linda Bordoni

The rural town of Mokwa, some 380 kilometers west of Nigeria’s capital Abuja and a major trading and transportation hub for northern Nigerian farmers bore the brunt of the devastating flood that has killed at least 151 people.

It is feared there are many other victims and rescuers are searching for possible survivors after torrents of predawn rain early Thursday triggered the sudden and intense flood that built rapidly in about five hours leaving roofs barely visible and residents waist-deep in water.

At least 500 households across three communities were struck and officials said two roads were washed away and two bridges collapsed.

President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences and said he had directed the activation of an emergency response to support victims and “accelerate” recovery. He said that security agencies have also been asked to assist in emergency operations, which remain underway amid concerns that more bodies could be recovered in remote areas.

“Relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay,” the president said, promising “no Nigerian affected will be left behind or unheard of.”

Meteorologists warn that more rain is expected in the coming days, raising fears of further flooding across the region.

Flooding is common during Nigeria’s wet season, but prolonged dry spells worsened by climate change and excessive rainfall that leads to severe flooding during the brief wet season have increasingly affected communities in the north.

A flood risk analyst at the University of Nigeria noted that “Flooding has become an annual event, between the months of April and October,” He warned that while flood risks have long been identified, “there has not been much political power to implement this change”.

“This flooding is a result of climate change, which is affecting the frequency and intensity of rainfall,” he said. “The amount of rain you expect in a year could probably come in one or two months, and people are not prepared for that kind of rainfall.”

Last year, more than 1,200 people died and up to two million were displaced by similar disasters across Nigeria.

(Source: AP and other agencies)