Ethiopia hosts World Interfaith Harmony Week to promote unity through faith

The 3rd World Interfaith Harmony Week forum held in Addis Ababa has brought together global faith leaders to discuss issues such as peacebuilding, climate justice, and religious freedom, and saw a strong Catholic participation.

By Bezawit Assefa

The spirit of the “Golden Rule: Treat others as you would like to be treated” and the African philosophy of “ubuntu” brought together diverse religious communities for the 3rd World Interfaith Harmony Week, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The event, aimed at fostering unity and collaboration among faith groups, coincided with the African Union’s recent inclusion as a member of the G20.

The high-level interfaith forum was convened at the Hilton International Hotel under the theme: “Advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, the African Union Agenda 2063, and South Africa’s 2025 G20 Summit.”

Organized through a collaborative effort by the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia, the African Union, and the United Religions Initiative, the conference emphasized the role of faith in driving sustainable and inclusive development across the continent.

Distinguished guests included Taye Atske Selassie, President of the Federal Government of Ethiopia; H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission; and Bishop Tesfasellassie Medhin, Bishop of Adigrat, alongside numerous faith leaders from various denominations.

A platform for a living peace

The President of Ethiopia said the conference makes a significant contribution to justice and peace in Africa, citing the Golden Rule as a guiding principle. He expressed his hopes that the conference’s resolution would serve as a valuable input to the national dialogue process in Ethiopia.

Key topics addressed during the conference ranged from faith communities’ contributions to the G20 agenda in Africa to climate challenges, women’s leadership, human trafficking, and interfaith cooperation for peace building.

Discussions also focused on freedom of religion, human dignity, and combating hate speech, xenophobia, and corruption.

Bishop Medhin emphasized that "religious leaders” hold a unique position to actively contribute to the ongoing peacebuilding process due to their close and continuous engagement with individuals and the faithful.

Catholic presence and witness

The Catholic presence was strongly felt throughout the forum, with numerous priests, religious sisters, and Catholic leaders contributing to key discussions.

They spoke on topics ranging from peacebuilding, climate justice, and religious freedom to combating human trafficking and promoting women's leadership, reflecting core Catholic social teachings.

The conference also resonated with ongoing Catholic milestones, such as the Jubilee Year and the theme “Pilgrims of Hope”, as well as the 60th anniversary of Vatican II, which reaffirmed the Church’s mission in the modern world and the importance of unity among all people of faith.

Legacy of Pope Francis

The magisterium of the late Pope Francis, particularly his third encyclical Fratelli tutti, were frequently referenced as a guiding light for interfaith cooperation and universal fraternity.

In a time marked by division and uncertainty, the conference underscored the growing influence of interfaith collaboration in shaping Africa’s role on the global stage and promoting inclusive progress through shared moral and spiritual values.

The conference highly remarked the “Golden Rule” as it is foundational guideline for peaceful coexistence and is often invoked in interfaith and peacebuilding efforts, as it transcends specific religious doctrines and speaks to a shared human value.

The 3rd World Interfaith Harmony Week concluded with a moment of silence in remembrance of Pope Francis, honoring his legacy as a bridge-builder between faiths and a tireless advocate for the poor, the marginalized, and the planet.