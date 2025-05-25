Ecuadorian president Daniel Noboa begins a new four-year term

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and his wife wave to the crowds after his inauguration on Saturday (ANSA)

Ecuador's re-elected President Daniel Noboa has been inaugurated and now has four more years to continue his hard-line crime fighting policies

Daniel Noboa, who is still only thirty seven, and Vice President Maria Jose Pinto who is just two years older, have exacting challenges and multiple tasks ahead of them. In his inauguration speech in the capitol, Quito, Noboa vowed to continue combatting corruption, while overcoming drug trafficking and helping private industry, by encouraging home grown and international investment. With hope and purpose he said: ''We are at the threshold of four more years of progress.''

Last year there were more than eight thousand homicides in Ecuador; and less than half the population have full time jobs.

Noboa's inauguration was attended by President of Colombia Gustavo Petro, President of Peru Dina Boluarte and US Health Secretary Roberto Kennedy. In 2023, Noboa won a snap election and completed the term of President Guillermo Lasso, who had dissolved the National Assembly and resigned to avoid impeachment. He won a second round runoff on April 13th against lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, and his party has control of Congress, albeit it thanks to some complicated political alliances.

Listen to James Blears' report