As gang violence spirals in Haiti, children are being pulled from classrooms and into chaos. Confiance Haiti is on the frontline, offering education, safety, and hope where the world has turned away.

By Francesca Merlo

The overwhelming violence that is gripping the world reflects, amongst other things, a failure by the international community and an invitation to not be fooled by the silence of Western media. Rather, we should be compelled to ask ourselves what is happening in some of the world’s poorest nations.

Today, the question is: what is happening to the children of Haiti?

Out of the media's focus

The answer is harrowing, the scenes apocalyptic. Gangs are running Haiti’s cities, and the country has plummeted into extreme poverty. Parents are unable to feed their children, who, in turn, join gangs that lure them in with false promises of money and safety. Mothers recount not seeing their children for months, often unsure whether they are dead or alive.

"Western media often focuses on regions with more immediate political or economic ties", observes Anne Marie Berlier, President of Confiance Haïti, an NGO working tirelessly to foster education and resilience in the Caribbean nation. The media’s selective coverage has contributed to Haiti being largely ignored on the global stage and its stories of violence, desperation, and hope go underreported, leaving a country in urgent need of international solidarity but without the global support it deserves.

As is often the case, schools across the country have become a safe haven for parents and for their children. In the short term, schools ensure at least one meal a day, and looking ahead, they offer hope for a brighter future.

15 years of service

Since the earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010, Confiance Haïti has been at the forefront in guaranteeing that Haitians receive protection through opportunity. “For fifteen years we have been growing in the field of education, focusing on the construction and operation of schools, while ensuring that Haitians aquire key skills for self-sufficiency”. The association's two main schools, located just north of Port-au-Prince, embody this ethos. One sits on a hill in Canaan, offering nursery and primary education, while the second, situated below, is home to a secondary school.

But the work of Confiance Haïti stretches far beyond academics, committing itself to vocational training, and equipping its students with practical skills. "In Canaan, we are developing trades such as plumbing and construction, while at the Santo school, precedence is given to agriculture, with support from the French embassy for projects like vegetable farming and keeping animals”, Berlier tells Vatican News. These are vital skills. In a region where resources are scarce, even the most basic needs can become overwhelming.

Keeping chickens and rabbits to supply the canteen helps mitigate food shortages and teaches the children the value of nature’s resources and the importance of environmental responsibility. The vocational programmes not only provide vital skills but help secure livelihoods for local families, contributing to the broader goal of community empowerment - or confidence, as the NGO’s name suggests.

However, Haiti’s current climate of violence, particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince, threatens the fragile progress being made. The struggles being faced by the children in Haiti are endless. Many are victims of violence, and countless others come from broken homes or are orphaned due to the ongoing conflict.

A situation of lawlessness

With gang violence at unprecedented levels, schools are no longer a viable option. "Many schools in the capital are no longer functioning” says Berlier, explaining that “this is especially true in Port-au-Prince, where poor families face an agonising decision: risk their lives to send their children to school, or keep them home and send them to work”. Describing the situation as “lawless,” Berlier warns that “it’s no longer about living - it’s about surviving”.

The situation gets worse every day. “Last week, our two schools were still open, but many others across the country have closed, particularly in the larger cities”. Berlier explains that even getting to school has become a perilous journey for many. Means of transport are no longer safe and children have to walk long distances to reach their place of education. Over 2,700 schools have closed in Port-au-Prince alone, and in the city more and more children are being left without any formal education.

“The consequences are far-reaching” warns Berlier. Some children have been out of school for an entire academic year, and as time passes, the promise of a brighter future seems ever-more distant. “Without education, children are left vulnerable to gangs. They can be recruited, and we are already seeing that happen”.

Those who care

But amidst the horror, there are people still standing strong and taking risks to be there for those most in need. With this in mind, Berlier commends the incredible resilience of local educators and the communities they serve. “The teachers in our schools are remarkable. They remain dedicated despite the challenges. They’ve been able to maintain a sense of stability and continue offering education, even in the most difficult of circumstances,” she said.

Amongst those whose presence never falters are members of the Church. “The Church is essential. It is present on the ground, offering not only spiritual support but also practical assistance in education, healthcare, and food distribution. The Church fosters a sense of community and hope, even in the darkest times," stresses Berlier. While she acknowledges that international attention on Haiti is often fleeting, she stressed the need to consistend and stable support, particularly from European donors and Christian organisations. “We need the support of civil society to ensure that we do not abandon Haiti. If we fail to act, the situation will only worsen, leading to mass exodus and widespread poverty,” she warns.

The hope of the Haitians

Despite all of this, there is hope. Haitians have shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity and Berlier describes them as being "incredibly creative and inventive".

"They find solutions and adapt to their circumstances", she explains. In their daily struggles, there is a persistent hope that drives them forward. For many, survival is not just about getting by, but about envisioning a future that is better than the present - a future they are determined to build, no matter the obstacles in their way.

The importance of hope in Haiti cannot be overstated. It is the thread that binds communities together, enabling them to push through the most difficult times. As Berlier puts it, “Hope is the ingredient to continue fighting for a better life”. Despite the fears, the violence, and the overwhelming challenges, Haitians continue to strive for something better, for themselves and for their children. As for the rest of the world, “it is so important that we do not forget Haiti and its people”.