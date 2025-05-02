Church prays for peace after terrorist attack in Jamnu-Kashmir

Activists of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat party shout slogans during an anti-Indian protest in Islamabad on May 2, 2025 following the Pakistan and India ongoing border tensions (AFP or licensors)

The Church in Indian-administered Kashmir strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attack that killed 26 Indian civilians near a tourist resort on 22 April, and prays for peace and reconciliation amid dangerously rising border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Catholics in the troubled Indian-administered Kashmir have been praying for peace and reconciliation in the region amid resurging tensions between arch rivals India and Pakistan after a deadly terrorist attack last week.

The terrorist attack of 22 April and following retaliations

The attack was perpetrated by armed militants on 22 April near the resort town of Pahalgam killing 26 Indian tourists, including a Catholic. The incident has reignited decades-long tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting the perpetrators and Islamabad rejecting the allegations.

On Wednesday, 30 April, India announced the closure of its airspace for all Pakistani aircraft, in the latest of a series of retaliation measures taken by both sides, including the withdrawal of diplomats, suspension of visas, and India’s unilateral decision to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty that ensures water for 80% of Pakistani farms. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly given the Indian armed forces full freedom to respond to the attack and media sources have reported retaliatory crackdowns, including the destruction of alleged militant homes by Indian security forces.

Bishop Pereira : a “cowardly” assault on innocent lives

Bishop Ivan Pereira of Jammu-Srinagar reported that the region’s Catholic community—numbering around 9,000—has been holding prayer vigils and peaceful marches, joining other people of goodwill in seeking calm in a land long fraught with conflict. “They are marching the streets carrying lit torches to shine the light of God and the flame of reconciliation and peace,” the Bishop told Fides News Agency on April 29.

Describing the attack on the tourists as a “cowardly” assault on innocent life, the Bishop emphasized the need for justice and urged the Indian government to intensify efforts to dismantle terrorist networks. However, he also cautioned against retaliatory measures that could further destabilize the region.

Kashmiri Church's ongoing commitment to peace-building and religious harmony

Bishop Pereira reaffirmed the Catholic Church's ongoing commitment to peacebuilding and interreligious harmony in Kashmir. “Our mission is to bring peace and fraternity, and promote the dignity of every human being, regardless of culture or religion,” he said.

Christians have been present in Kashmir for over a century and have been actively involved in promoting development and harmony through various educational efforts.

Founded in 1893, the Church of the Holy Family in Srinagar is one of the oldest churches in Kashmir, Fides reported. The Catholic Church runs 40 schools, and nearly 99 percent of the students are Muslims.

Kashmir Catholics united in prayerfor the election of the new Pope

Despite the heightened tensions, local Catholics are drawing spiritual strength from the global Church, as they celebrate the Jubilee of Hope. Bishop Pereira said that the community remains hopeful and spiritually united as the Church prepares to elect a new Pope. “In this troubled region, we feel like we are part of the one Church,” he said. “This spiritual communion gives us the strength to move forward.”

A disputed territory since the partition of India in 1947

Meanwhile the United States are trying to mediate to defuse the tensions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate talks with India's foreign minister and Pakistan's prime minister on Wednesday and called on them to "maintain peace and security in South Asia". For his part Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that Pakistan has nothing to do with attack, saying Pakistan is ready to “cooperate in a transparent and impartial investigation” into the incident.

Kashmir has been a flashpoint for conflict since the partition of British India in 1947, leading to four wars between India and Pakistan (in 1947-48, 1965 , 1971 and 1999) and ongoing tensions. The region is divided into three main parts: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) ; Gilgit-Baltistan & Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) , belonging to Pakistan and Aksai Chin controlled by China since 1962.

In 2019, India revoked Jammu & Kashmir's special autonomy, which further strained India-Pakistan relations.

