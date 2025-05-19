Cameroonian priest, kidnapped on May 7, released

Fr. Valentin Mbaibarem is the last of the six hostages captured on May 7 to be released, and the Archbishop of Garoua says he is in good physical condition.

By Kielce Gussie

Cameroonian priest, Fr. Valentin Mbaibarem, was kidnapped on May 7 with five other people, but the parish priest of St. John the Baptist Church in Madingring has now been freed.

Sometime on the night of May 15 to 16, Fr. Valentin Mbaibarem was released, according to an interview that the Vatican's Fides news agency held with Archbishop Faustin Ambassa Ndjodo of Garoua. The priest has seen a doctor and is reportedly in good physical condition.

He was the last of six hostages to be freed. Four were released before him and one died in captivity.

Local press had reported a demand had been made for the priest’s release – a ransom of about $42,000. The Archbishop clarified that the archdiocese did not pay a ransom for the priest’s return, but he said he did not know if others paid it.

In the statement announcing the priest’s release, the Archdiocese of Garoua thanks “all those who prayed” for his release and says they “invoke the Lord’s blessing on everyone who worked toward this goal.”