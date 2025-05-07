7,000 evacuated after fires around Jerusalem

A state of emergency has been declared in Israel following what are being described as the country’s largest ever fires.

By Edoardo Giribaldi

A vast fire, fuelled by raging winds and extreme temperatures, is ravaging the forested area around Jerusalem. The risk, mentioned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video released by his office, is that the flames might spread to the. suburbs or even the centre of the Holy City.

Today, 1 May, the day on which Israel celebrates its Independence Day, all scheduled events were cancelled, and the country declared a state of emergency.

"We are facing perhaps the biggest fire that has ever broken out in the country. We have no idea what caused it. After the first fires, arsonists lit several more in other locations," Jerusalem Fire Department commander Shmulik Friedman said on television.

According to Israeli media, about 7,000 people have been evacuated.

Origin of the fire

There is currently no evidence that the fire was started deliberately. The Israeli domestic intelligence agency, the Shin Bet, is involved in the investigation.

The police announced the arrest of a man in East Jerusalem, who was caught by witnesses trying to set fire to brushwood, hours after the first fires spread. The Israeli broadcaster N12 also reported two other arrests.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar requested international assistance, contacting his counterparts in Italy, the UK, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Argentina, Spain, North Macedonia and Azerbaijan.

Netanyahu, who is personally following the evolution of the crisis from the emergency unit, announced the imminent arrival of two Canadairs from Italy and one from Croatia. Ukraine, Sa'ar reported, will also send an aircraft to help fight the flames.

Hospitals and a TV studio evacuated

Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem has urged citizens to visit the facility only as an absolute last resort. The staff has evacuated non-critical patients and is preparing to receive the injured, while dozens are reported to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

For the first time in the country's history, broadcaster Channel 12 announced live on air that it was evacuating its studio.