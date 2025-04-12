Talks on Iran's nuclear program underway

An Iranian man reads a newspaper on a Tehran street on April 12, 2025, with the front page featuring the Iran-US talks on the Iranian nuclear programme set to begin in Oman on the same day. (AFP or licensors)

Iran and the United States begin high-level talks in Oman on Saturday, aiming to revive negotiations over Tehran's advancing nuclear program.

By Nathan Morley

Iran and the United States are set to hold high-level talks in Oman on Saturday, aiming to revive negotiations over Tehran's advancing nuclear program.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of military action if no deal is reached.

Iranian media reported that delegations from both countries arrived in Muscat. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi leads Tehran's delegation, while Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff represents the U.S. Iran has approached the talks with skepticism, wary of Trump's threats to bomb Iran over its uranium enrichment activities.

While both sides have expressed hopes for progress, they remain divided on whether talks will be held face-to-face, as Trump demands, or indirectly, as preferred by Iran.

Tensions in the region have been high since 2023, fueled by wars in Gaza and Lebanon, missile exchanges between Iran and Israel, Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, and Syria’s government overthrow.

Success in these talks could ease tensions, but failure risks a wider conflict. Iran has warned neighboring countries with U.S. bases of "severe consequences" should they support any U.S. attack.

However, Iran has ruled out discussions on its defense capabilities, including its ballistic missile program.

While Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons, Western nations and Israel suspect it of covertly pursuing atomic bomb development.

Listen to Nathan Morley's report