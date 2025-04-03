Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hama military airport Israeli airstrikes targeted Hama military airport  (ANSA)
WORLD

Syria denounces Israeli strikes

Syria condemns Israeli airstrikes on military targets as an "unjustified escalation."

By Nathan Morley

Syria’s foreign ministry denounced overnight Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites, describing the action as an "unjustified escalation." 

The attacks reportedly caused significant damage to the Hama airbase and injured dozens. A monitoring group stated that four Syrian defense ministry personnel were killed.

Israel confirmed strikes on "remaining capabilities" at Hama and T4 airbases, as well as military infrastructure in Damascus. 

Israeli forces also conducted a ground operation in Deraa province, according to local authorities.

Negotiations with Türkiye

The strikes come amid reports that Türkiye is moving jets and air defense systems into Syrian airbases, including T4. 

Ankara is negotiating a joint defense pact with Syria’s transitional government, a development Israel is closely monitoring.

Listen to Nathan Morley's report

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
03 April 2025, 16:52
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission