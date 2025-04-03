Syria denounces Israeli strikes

Syria condemns Israeli airstrikes on military targets as an "unjustified escalation."

By Nathan Morley

Syria’s foreign ministry denounced overnight Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites, describing the action as an "unjustified escalation."

The attacks reportedly caused significant damage to the Hama airbase and injured dozens. A monitoring group stated that four Syrian defense ministry personnel were killed.

Israel confirmed strikes on "remaining capabilities" at Hama and T4 airbases, as well as military infrastructure in Damascus.

Israeli forces also conducted a ground operation in Deraa province, according to local authorities.

Negotiations with Türkiye

The strikes come amid reports that Türkiye is moving jets and air defense systems into Syrian airbases, including T4.

Ankara is negotiating a joint defense pact with Syria’s transitional government, a development Israel is closely monitoring.

