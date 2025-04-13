Brutal Sudan conflict nears second anniversary

Members of army walks next to destroyed military vehicle and bombed buildings in the state of Khartoum

As Pope Francis appeals for an end to the war in Siudan, over 100 civilians, including at least 20 children and a medical team, lose their lives in a wave of attacks in Sudan's western Darfur region.

By Nathan Morley

Over 100 civilians, including at least 20 children and a medical team, lost their lives in a wave of attacks that unfolded late last week in Sudan's western Darfur region.

The Sudan conflict, which started in April 2023, is a brutal power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Since it erupted, it has caused mass displacement, thousands of deaths, and a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions facing food insecurity.

Efforts at mediation remain largely ineffective.

On Friday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), along with allied militias, launched a devastating two-day assault on famine-stricken displacement camps in Darfur, killing over 100 people, according to a UN official.

Among the victims were 20 children and nine aid workers, targeted during attacks on the Zamzam and Abu Shorouk camps and the nearby city of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur province.

Last month, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) called for urgent action to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Over half of the country's population, approximately 24.6 million people, are experiencing acute hunger.

Additionally, more than 12 million people are now displaced, with 3.4 million having fled across the border.

The conflict has led to the collapse of health services, millions of children being out of school, and widespread sexual violence.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the country, said the humanitarian situation is catastrophic: “I think we've used that adjective many times now. We are almost two years into the conflict, and we would have hoped to have been able to ensure that we could provide humanitarian assistance comprehensively to those in need.” She said the UN didn’t have access to all the hotspot areas.

“We are trying our best to make sure that the resources we have can be moved out as quickly as possible using all the modalities that we have available to us.”

