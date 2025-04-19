Russia, Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners this Easter

Rally in Kyiv in early April called for return of Ukrainian prisoners of war (ANSA)

As Easter approaches, there was some hope for hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war and scores of injured soldiers, with officials saying they are being exchanged on Saturday.

By Stefan J. Bos

Suffering accompanies this year’s widely observed Easter season in Ukraine: The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched eight missiles and 87 drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine Saturday, causing damage in five regions across the country.

At least dozens of civilians are known to have been killed in previous attacks over the last few weeks.

However, in turn, Russia’s Defence Ministry accused Ukraine on Saturday of striking Russian energy facilities 10 times over the past 24 hours.

A 30-day U.S. brokered moratorium in March was supposed to protect Ukraine and Russia against attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Both nations have repeatedly accused the other of violating it. Yet a Kremlin spokesperson said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not order the end of the moratorium.

Amid the turmoil, there was some hope as sources said the United Arab Emirates brokered a deal enabling hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war to be home for Easter.

Nearly 500 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners and 46 injured soldiers were due to be exchanged in the latest swap to be mediated by Abu Dhabi.

The exchange reportedly involved 246 prisoners from each side.



Additionally, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government will use “whatever avenues” it can to help with the release of Melbourne man Oscar Jenkins, who faces a 15-year jail term in Russia for fighting with Ukrainian troops.

The Vatican has also encouraged the release of prisoners of war, and Pope Francis appealed for an end to the armed conflict, which reportedly killed and injured more than a million people.

