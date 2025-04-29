Patti Smith: Pope Francis was a dandelion amongst stones

Patti Smith, the rock icon of the Seventies and beyond, describes her deep admiration for Pope Francis, whom she met on several occasions. Following Pope Francis' death, she shares a poem and other reflections in his memory, which she describes in an interview to Vatican News.

by Fabio Colagrande and Eugenio Murrali

Patti Smith, born in 1946 and a rock icon of the Seventies and beyond, speaks with deep affection and gratitude about Pope Francis. After learning of his death, the American singer-songwriter composed a short poem in his honour, describing him as a dandelion: humble yet strong.

On one of her social media pages, she wrote:



"Last night, before falling asleep, I reflected on the past twelve years with Pope Francis. Although I am not Catholic, I was drawn to his gentle, open, and steadfast sense of humanity. I felt safer knowing he was among us, doing his best to follow and preach the teachings of Christ. It is fitting that his final words to the public were strongly centered on peace. May he ascend to a loving place, visited by the doves of the air."

Smith had travelled to Rome in 2013 to shake Pope Francis’s hand, and sang for him at the Vatican in 2014. Now, she speaks with genuine sorrow at the news of his passing.

"Wake up everyone, the time has come / to repair, to heal our common home / to give thanks, to sow seeds / to reach out to those in need / when the soul yearns for love / it comes from above / mercy, hope, humility / these are the words to live by every day".

So goes These Are The Words, her song co-written with Tony Shanahan for Wim Wenders’ documentary Pope Francis: A Man of His Word.

Reached by phone in Japan, Patti Smith told Vatican News she feels grateful for the time Pope Francis was with us. Though saddened by his death, she remains hopeful that his legacy will live on for the good of all.

Listen to Patti Smith

A dandelion blooming among the stones inspired you to write a few lines for Pope Francis – a man you described as strong and humble, mourned by nature, by poetry, and by those who suffer. How deeply did you connect with his message, his vision, and his ideas?

Patti Smith:

I felt it as close as my heartbeat. I remember that he told us, when we pray, to pray from the heart — not to be a parrot, not to just recite words. That also applies to listening, and listening to his words. I have always listened from my heart because he speaks from the heart, so you have to feel him from your heart. So yes, everything is heart to heart with him.

As you noted, Pope Francis’s final public words were a call for peace. How can this commitment to human fraternity be carried forward?

Patti Smith:

I think that we are living in very troubled times. There is much greed, much grasping for power, and it’s really up to the people — every day, in every way they can — to be kind to each other.

All the things he taught us: to be good, to share, to be compassionate. We have to fight the outside forces of greed and power with kindness, with love, and make it radiate — cut through what they are doing. It’s going to be a very hard road, but if we can be peaceful with our neighbor, and then our neighbor with his neighbor, that is a start. We have to start from the most humble gesture. And that is one thing he taught us — that small gestures are greatly meaningful.

You met Pope Francis early in his pontificate and later sang for him at the Vatican. Was there an immediate understanding between you? How do you remember those moments of connection?

Patti Smith:

He radiates such hope, such joy, and such love. Any time I was given with him, I always shortened it. If I was given five minutes, I would take just one, because he has so much to share with so many people. One thing I noticed from the very beginning was his love of children. I saw people in line — very rich people, maybe very nice, with huge, golden gifts — all with their hands outstretched. And what did he gravitate toward? The smile of a child. These are the things I noted about him. It made me feel very comforted that a man with such simplicity and such an expansive view was here with us in the world.

In 2018, you wrote the lyrics to These Are The Words for Wim Wenders’ documentary. Which words do you think defined Pope Francis’s pontificate, and which will endure?

Patti Smith:

The words I associate with Pope Francis are mercy, humility, humanity, charity, hope — love and compassion. I think especially today about empathy.

Today marks the 80th anniversary of our freedom from fascism, and even as we celebrate freedom, we feel the terrible seeds of fascism once again around us. When I think of empathy — maybe of all the words, empathy — he felt what other people felt. If a child was crying, he felt that child’s tears. If someone was experiencing joy, he felt that joy. He felt the joy and sorrow within the Scriptures. Without empathy, humanity suffers. In losing Pope Francis, we don’t lose him, but he has gone on. We have to take the words he cherished — love, humility, compassion — and believe them with our hearts. And, as some of our great Masters taught, we must try to imitate Christ. To imitate Francis is to be that much closer to God.

Thank you very much. It’s been both a pleasure and an honour.

Patti Smith:

Thank you. I mourn with the people, but I also feel happy that we had Francis among us — and that we still have his words.

We must keep them close to our hearts.