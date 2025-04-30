Palestinian PM: ‘Peaceful coexistence with Israel only path forward'

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa reflects on the late Pope Francis’ enduring support for Palestinian self-determination and global peace, affirming that coexistence, not conflict, is the only viable future for both peoples.

By Roberto Cetera

“Pope Francis shared in the sufferings of the Palestinian people and always supported their right to self-determination. Without a doubt, Pope Francis was a friend of the Palestinian people,” said Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, who visited Rome to attend the Pope’s funeral together with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Varsen Aghabekian.

Appointed just over a year ago, the politician and economist spoke to L’Osservatore Romano about the Pope’s legacy and tireless advocacy for peace.

“In these difficult months, we have been promoting, among other things, a campaign for the recognition of the State of Palestine. And certainly, if today over 140 countries maintain diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine, it is also thanks to the courageous decision of Pope Francis, who, on May 13, 2015, recognised the State of Palestine on behalf of the Holy See. I would add that the relationship between Pope Francis and our President, Mahmoud Abbas, was not only political and diplomatic, but truly one of friendship between two wise men of peace. Pope Francis was not only a religious leader but a global spiritual leader—for everyone, even beyond the Christian community. His words of justice and peace, his advocacy for the poor, the marginalised, and the weakest, his daily concern for the Christian community in Gaza and all those suffering in the Strip, were deeply impactful.”

The situation for Christians in the Holy Land is becoming increasingly difficult, not only in Gaza.

“Absolutely. Just look at what happened in Jerusalem on Easter Day—the aggressive behaviour of the Israeli police toward Christian pilgrims at the Holy Sepulchre. I truly cannot understand the actions of the Israeli government, especially in terms of its relations with other religions. This is a serious issue because religious sentiment is a fundamental human need, and as such, must be respected based on humanitarian principles. After all, we pray to the same God. But the Israeli government does not seem to care, nor do they heed the outraged reactions coming from around the world. They are creating enmity everywhere, and this, I confess, saddens us. Because we do not want this. We want an Israel with which we can coexist in peace and mutual respect. I hope this exclusionary attitude will soon come to an end.”

Your hope, however, seems to be challenged by reality. The war has been going on for 19 months, and negotiations appear to be at a standstill.

“My hope is not utopian. It’s simply the realistic observation that there is no alternative to ending the war, establishing a new government in Gaza, and resuming negotiations between Israel and us. There is no alternative for Israel either. Is Israel stronger today than it was two years ago? Internationally, it faces growing isolation. Domestically, protests over ending the war and bringing the hostages home are increasing. Militarily, one of the world’s strongest armies has been fighting for 19 months against militias that clearly lack Israel’s weaponry, tanks, or air force—and yet, they have not prevailed. I repeat, our political stance in this phase echoes Pope Francis’ words: end the war, disarmament, peaceful coexistence between the two peoples through a process of reconciliation. And as the Holy Father said, hope never disappoints. Even when your counterpart is Netanyahu, whose apparent goal is to kill as many Palestinians as possible, deport them, and expand settlements on our occupied lands—even then, we must maintain hope and work toward a future of reconciliation.”

Just days ago, President Mahmoud Abbas launched an unusually harsh and unfiltered attack on Hamas and its leadership—something that had never happened before. Could this be a sign that negotiations toward ending the war and establishing a new government in Gaza are progressing?

“This story goes back a long way—18 years ago, when Hamas took control of Gaza, which had a detrimental impact on the living conditions of Gazans and on our efforts to achieve the two-state solution. The events of October 7 completely changed the scenario. This war is revealing many things, starting with identifying who is genuinely working for the freedom and well-being of the Palestinian people—in Gaza and in the West Bank. Our political vision of reconciliation is gaining support among Arab League nations, particularly Saudi Arabia and many countries at the United Nations. There must be one government and one legal system in Gaza and the rest of Palestine. Gaza must be reunited with the West Bank. Only then can we relieve the entire Palestinian people of their suffering. We feel this responsibility on our shoulders, with the support of the international community, Arab countries, and international economic institutions, to move from ‘master plans’ to an actual reconstruction plan through an international conference.”

But is it realistic to think that Hamas will disappear?

“Look, there are three different levels we must consider: governance, security, and people’s ideologies or political views. On the first level, if Hamas chooses to operate as a political party and rejects the military option, it would not be excluded from the Palestinian political arena. If it also wished to participate in a unity government and thus join the PLO, it would have to adopt our core principles, namely the realisation of two states through a peaceful, non-military process. I want to clarify that the government I lead is a ‘technical’ government, meant to guide our country through the current crisis. It is not a Fatah government, nor does it belong to any specific faction. On the security front, it is clear that the only legitimate security forces in our territories will be those under the Ramallah-based government. Finally, in terms of political ideas, everyone can hold their own, though we will work to foster a culture of reconciliation, coexistence, and peace within Palestinian society.”

In an interview with us last December, President Abbas expressed strong confidence in U.S. President Donald Trump's mediation efforts. Given the breakdown of the truce and recent developments, does this confidence still stand?

“President Trump's position on the Middle East is clear, and his influence on the international stage is strong. I believe that when the time comes, he will be able to propose an agreement rooted in peace and justice. Without a deal that first ends the war in Gaza, we cannot negotiate other issues. It is urgent to end the war in the Strip—not just a truce, but a true end. Trump is very determined in this direction. His ongoing communication with Saudi Arabia is also important. Equally important will be the international peace conference scheduled for June 17 in New York, promoted by Riyadh and Paris, and Trump’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May. A path to peace is now visible. It must be followed with determination. Because, as I repeat, there is no alternative.”