Lebanon: Order of Malta commits to be part of the solution "at any cost"

A conference in Rome reveals that the Order of Malta’s work in Lebanon over the last 70 years could be "a model for the region" as the work supports the country's recovery whilst preserving its diversity.

By Christine Seuss and Kielce Gussie

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a conference in Rome titled “Rebuilding Lebanon While Preserving Its Religious and Cultural Diversity” focused on shining a light on Lebanon as one of the “most fragile and symbolic countries in the region" and "promoted supporting its recovery.”

Lebanon at a crossroads

The Order of Malta’s headquarters in Rome hosted the conference in collaboration with the German Embassy to the Holy See and the Order.

A video message from Lebanon’s new president, Joseph Aoun, opened the event. It expressed the respect and trust the Order of Malta enjoys after 70 years of work in the country. The message emphasized that Lebanon is at a crossroads, but that recent developments give hope for peace and stability in the region.

The conference, Rebuilding Lebanon Order of Malta, was held in Rome at the headquarters of the Order

The President particularly praised the Order’s commitment, explaining it goes far beyond humanitarian aid but also fosters dialogue within society. He expressed his gratitude to the German government for its generous support of various humanitarian projects, each of which helps “bind people to their country.”

Diversity as a pillar for the region

The Order of Malta is very active in Lebanon, the home to 18 religious communities, and offers aid regardless of the faith a person professes. President Aoun stressed that the country’s religious and cultural diversity is central to Lebanon’s national identity and is a pillar of regional stability.

This religious pluralism must be preserved, he emphasized, highlighting a key characteristic of Lebanon – and one that is also a crucial component of the Order of Malta’s focus in this Middle Eastern nation, which also has an important role in peace and stability in the region.

In an interview with Vatican News’ Christine Seuss during the event, the Grand Hospitaller of the Order, Josef Blotz, explained that “the Order of Malta has long focused on specific crisis areas around the world,” like Ukraine and Gaza. However, he described Lebanon as “a very special case.”

The Grand Hospitaller of the Order of Malta, Josef D. Blotz, speaking at the conference on rebuilding Lebanon

While the Order provides aid to countries globally, it has a special interest in helping those “in need and the sick in a region not far from the Order’s origins,” like Lebanon which is part of the Holy Land. “There is a huge need to help the sick and needy, refugees and others. In fact, the need has only grown in recent years due to the problems Lebanon is facing,” Blotz stressed.

Difficult years

In recent years, Lebanon has been shaken by severe crises – both politically and financially. Eighty percent of Lebanese live in poverty, and the country continues to host two million Syrian refugees fleeing persecution and conflict.

The dedication of individuals on the ground and a humanitarian initiative launched by a German member of the Order 25 years ago has made the cooperation with the German government in Lebanon particularly successful. Blotz shared that the people working on the ground with employees, supporters, and members of the Order have led to this collaboration, which provides aid and support to those in need in the country.

As he explained, this synergy inspired the conference in Rome. “Things have gone better in Lebanon than elsewhere, and we are especially proud of that. That has great value and ultimately led us to organize this conference to present Lebanon as a model for the region.”

A new president, a new start

After a vacancy of more than two years, Lebanon’s parliament elected armed forces commander Joseph Aoun as the country’s new president in January 2025. This new government has made it easier to accomplish the Order of Malta’s humanitarian work—despite the organization remaining politically neutral.

Blotz stressed that the Order cannot solve all the severe problems in a country. “We cannot save the country, but we can be a lifeguard assistant—in pacifying the country, in addressing the immense humanitarian needs. We want to be part of the solution, and we are. And we will continue to be. At any cost.”

One of the projects the Order of Malta is the agro-humanitarian program. Developed jointly with its international humanitarian organization, Malteser International, and with German support, the program aims to strengthen the agricultural sector.

The Order of Malta has been working in Lebanon for about 70 years

Years of neglect have forced Lebanon to import most food products, leaving it vulnerable to global price fluctuations. Elias Ghadban, agricultural consultant for the Lebanese Association, explained that this initiative is not just about economic aid, but also about strengthening the social fabric.

Equality as part of the national identity

In Lebanon, Christians have equal rights. This is an exception in the region and it forms an important part of the local church. Cardinal Gugerotti, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, was also present at the conference. He stressed that losing this coexistence in diversity in Lebanon would mean losing a part of the Church’s identity that cannot be replaced.

Therefore, he said, the Vatican is especially committed to supporting Christians in the region and giving them a reason to remain in the country.