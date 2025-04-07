Journalist among casualties in Israeli strike on Gaza

An Israeli attack reportedly struck tents outside two major hospitals in Gaza early Monday, killing at least two people and injuring nine, according to Palestinian health authorities.

By Nathan Morley

Among the dead was journalist Yousef al-Faqawi, who worked for Palestine Today TV. Six journalists were among the injured, health officials said.

The media tent near Nasser Hospital caught fire after being hit around 2 a.m., Palestinian officials reported.

The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas fighter but provided no further details about the strike.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent called for an international investigation into the deaths of 15 ambulance and aid workers in Gaza.

The workers were shot and killed by Israeli forces on March 23.

The Israeli military initially claimed the ambulances were driving without lights or clear markings, but video evidence later contradicted that.

On Sunday, Israel said it had received incorrect information and was investigating the incident. The Red Crescent, however, demanded an independent international inquiry, stating that the ambulance workers were shot “with intent to kill.”

Elsewhere, three people sustained minor injuries Sunday during a rocket attack on southern Israel.

The Israeli army responded with multiple airstrikes on central Gaza later in the day, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

Earlier Sunday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, said it had launched rockets at Ashdod in southern Israel, describing the attack as retaliation for what it called Israeli “massacres” against Palestinian civilians.

Israel resumed extensive air and ground operations in Gaza on March 18, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. According to Gaza health authorities, these renewed assaults have led to the deaths of 1,335 Palestinians and injuries to 3,297 others as of Sunday.