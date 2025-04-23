Israeli President remembers Pope Francis' deep faith and compassion

Israeli President Isaac Herzog offers a message of condolence on the death of Pope Francis, recalling his "deep faith and boundless compassion."

By Roberto Cetera

Pope Francis was “a man of deep faith and boundless compassion, who dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and invoking peace in a troubled world. Rightfully, he placed great importance on strengthening ties with the Jewish world and promoting interreligious dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect”: these were the words with which the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, chose to remember the late pontiff in a message addressed to the entire Christian world, and especially to Christians in the Holy Land.

“I sincerely hope,” continued Israel’s highest institutional authority, “that his prayers for peace throughout the Middle East—and in particular, for the return of all hostages still being held in Gaza—will soon receive a positive answer.”

President Herzog then expressed his sincere condolences “for the loss of a great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis.”

The Apostolic Delegate in Jerusalem and nuncio to the State of Israel, Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, told 'L’Osservatore Romano': “Even more than the official message, I was especially touched by a personal phone call of condolence that President Herzog made to me on behalf of the country he represents, just a few minutes after the announcement of the death, and before the many messages of condolence we received from the diplomatic corps accredited to Jerusalem.”

It is a special sensitivity toward the Christian world that the Israeli president has publicly expressed on several occasions, including in a lengthy interview he gave some time ago to our newspaper.