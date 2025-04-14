Search

Al Ahli Baptist hospital following Israeli air strike in Gaza City Al Ahli Baptist hospital following Israeli air strike in Gaza City  (ANSA)
World

Israeli airstrike forces Gaza hospital to shut down

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike struck the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, severely damaging infrastructure and forcing its closure.

By Nathan Morley

An Israeli airstrike Sunday struck the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, severely damaging infrastructure and forcing its closure. 

The Israeli military said the strike targeted a Hamas command center within the compound, alleging it was used to coordinate attacks. Medical staff reported the military issued an evacuation warning before the strike, which damaged the surgical operations department and oxygen generation unit. 

The chaotic evacuation unfolded amid bombardment, with witnesses describing smoke, fire, and falling debris. The Israeli military stated it used precision-guided munitions and surveillance to minimize risks to civilians and medical staff, adding that warnings had been issued. 

The Hamas-run government claimed the attack was part of broader targeting of Gaza's healthcare sector, as local authorities appealed for international protection.

Gaza health officials reported the Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, reached 50,944, with 116,156 wounded.

14 April 2025, 14:18
