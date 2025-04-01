Palestinians bury slain medics and emergency workers

Members of the Palestine Red Crescent and other emergency services carry bodies of fellow rescuers killed by Israeli forces (AFP or licensors)

Palestinians hold funerals for 15 medics and emergency responders killed by Israeli troops in southern Gaza after their bodies and crushed ambulances were found buried in a mass grave in the sand.

By Linda Bordoni

The men and women killed as they responded to an emergency call following an Israeli strike include eight Red Crescent workers, six members of Gaza’s Civil Defense emergency unit and a staff member of UNRWA, the UN’s relief agency for Palestinians.

The International Red Cross/Red Crescent said it was the deadliest attack on its personnel in eight years.

Pointing out that the bodies were buried near “wrecked and well-marked vehicles” and that “They were killed by Israeli forces while trying to save lives.” The UN aid chief said, “We demand answers and justice”.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said one worker from the nine-strong Red Crescent group was still unaccounted for.

Israel's military did not comment directly on the deaths of the medics and emergency responders and did not specifically respond to questions about why the bodies were retrieved beneath the sand nor why the vehicles were found crushed. It claims that an initial assessment determined that a Hamas militant was killed in the operation, however, there is no proof alleged militants were among the rescue workers.

The teams went missing on March 23 to tend to the injured in Rafah after Israel resumed an all-out offensive against Hamas. According to the Civil Defense, they went out during daylight hours in vehicles and uniforms that were clearly marked.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, said that the bodies had been "discarded in shallow graves - a profound violation of human dignity". He noted that these deaths bring the total number of aid workers killed since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to 408.

After a ceasefire that lasted roughly two months, Israel relaunched its military campaign in Gaza on March 18. Since then, bombardments and new ground assaults have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry’s count does not distinguish between militants and civilians, but it says over half of those killed are women and children.

Aid workers say ambulance teams and humanitarian staff have come under fire in the renewed assault. A worker with the charity World Central Kitchen was killed Friday by an Israeli strike that hit next to a kitchen distributing free meals.

It is estimated that 50.400 people have been killed in the Strip since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on 7 October 2023, but it is feared that number may be higher as many remain unaccounted for.

Listen to our report