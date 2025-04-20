Instability, hunger and violence plagues the Middle East

People assess the damaged cause by a reported strike in Yemen's Huthi-held capital Sanaa. (AFP or licensors)

The Middle East continues to grapple with widespread instability and violence, with poverty further compounding the challenges in several regions.

By Nathan Morley

Yemen remains a stark example of a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by malnutrition. Doctors Without Borders has highlighted that hunger within the country represents “a crisis inside the crisis,” amplifying the population’s vulnerability

The year 2024 was particularly grim, marked by an outbreak of acute watery diarrhea across Yemen, alongside high rates of malnutrition reported at MSF facilities.



Sporadic cases of polio and diphtheria added to the already dire situation. Earlier this weekend, the U.S. military conducted 29 airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in northern Yemen.Meanwhile, tensions in Gaza remain heightened.

On Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Hamas had rejected a proposal for the release of half the hostages in exchange for an end to the war and an Israeli military withdrawal. Netanyahu dismissed the notion that Israel could deceive Hamas into releasing all hostages before resuming the conflict, emphasizing that the international community would not tolerate such a move.

Military operations in Gaza continue, with the Israel Defense Forces reporting the deaths of over 40 Hamas militants during armored offensives in the Rafah area over the weekend. In neighboring Lebanon, intermittent violence persists despite a ceasefire brokered by France and the U.S., effective since November 27, 2024.

On Saturday, an Israeli drone strike in Sidon claimed the life of a Hezbollah member, according to Lebanese health authorities and security sources. While Israeli forces justify these operations as targeting Hezbollah “threats,” casualties have been reported, heightening tensions in the region.

In Syria, efforts to rebuild after years of conflict continue. As of 9 December last year, 175,512 Syrians have voluntarily returned home from Türkiye, bringing the total number of returnees since 2017 to 915,515.

These movements, described as “voluntary, safe, dignified, and orderly,” comprise over 33,000 families. Syria’s civil war, which began in 2011, forced millions to flee, with Türkiye becoming a refuge for over 3.6 million Syrians at the height of the crisis, according to UN data.

