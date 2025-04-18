Hamas rejects Israel’s ceasefire offer

Hamas has rejected Israel’s latest ceasefire proposal, stating it is ready to negotiate a deal that would secure the release of all hostages in exchange for ending the war and freeing Palestinian prisoners.

By Nathan Morley

Hamas has rejected Israel’s latest ceasefire proposal, stating it is ready to negotiate a deal that would secure the release of all hostages in exchange for ending the war and freeing Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas’ chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, dismissed the offer, saying, Hamas would not accept partial deals that serve Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political agenda.

Fifty-nine hostages remain in captivity, with 24 believed to be alive. Israel’s proposal included a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 hostages.

On Monday, Israel’s Kan TV reported that Egyptian and Qatari mediators had presented Hamas with a new deal offering the release of about 10 hostages along with a temporary truce. Hamas said it was reviewing the proposal and would respond after internal discussions.

A day later, Hamas reported losing contact with the group holding Israeli-U.S. hostage Edan Alexander after an Israeli bombardment targeted their location.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu’s office said he instructed Israeli negotiators to “continue the steps” to secure the release of remaining hostages.

Earlier this week, the Israeli military said it was expanding the "Morag Corridor," a new dividing line in the southern Gaza Strip, and has turned roughly a third of the enclave into "security zones" under full Israeli military control.

Israel has blocked the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza since March 2. It then ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas on March 18 and resumed deadly air and ground assaults on the enclave.

The military said since March 18, it has carried out airstrikes on about 1,200 targets in Gaza using approximately 350 fighter jets and other aircraft.

