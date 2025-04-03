Haiti: Two nuns killed in street gang attack

Two nuns are among the five people killed in an attack by a coalition of street gangs on Mirabalais in response to the attempt by the Transitional Council to retake control of the town.

By Stefano Leszczinsky

Two nuns belonging to the Order of Saint Teresa, Evanette Onezaire and Jeanne Voltaire, have been killed in Haiti's Central Department region. Their deaths come as the Vivre Ensemble coalition, a group uniting the country’s most powerful gangs, launches a violent offensive in response to the Transitional Council’s efforts to restore national control.

A nation in turmoil

"We are at war." These were the words of Fritz Alphonse Jean, President of the Transitional Council, as reported by Haitian media. His statement underscores the gravity of the crisis engulfing the Caribbean nation. On Monday, the Vivre Ensemble gang coalition attacked Mirebalais, a town approximately 60 kilometers from Port-au-Prince. Despite intervention by security forces, the gangs maintain control over the town.

A Community in fear

The escalation of violence has driven residents to flee in search of refuge in nearby villages. So far, at least five people have lost their lives, including the two religious sisters. The Archbishop of Port-au-Prince, Max Leroy Mésidor, confirmed their identities. The killings recall the assassination of Sister Luisa Dell’Orto in 2022 and the abduction of six religious sisters in January 2024, who were later released.

Attack on Mirebalais

With a population of 200,000, Mirebalais has faced repeated gang assaults. The recent offensive is seen as retaliation against the Transitional Council's crackdown on criminal groups. As in previous instances, gang members stormed the local prison, freeing at least 500 inmates. According to the Haitian Times, clashes with the National Police resulted in the deaths of around 30 gang members.

Mirebalais is a critical location, home to the country’s most advanced medical facility, the University Hospital, which provides healthcare to thousands daily. Additionally, its strategic position at the intersection of Haiti’s two major roadways—linking the capital to the northern coast and to the Dominican Republic—makes it a key target in the ongoing conflict.

United Nations appeals for action

The ongoing violence has drawn international concern. The United Nations Secretary-General has called on authorities, with the support of the global community, to intensify efforts to restore security, protect civilians, and create conditions for a return to democratic governance. However, UN human rights official William O’Neill painted a grim picture of the situation, stating, "There are currently no safe entry or exit routes to the capital except by helicopter. Gangs have seized control of entire neighborhoods, committing acts of murder, rape, and arson against homes, schools, and churches."

Protests in the capital

With security deteriorating, thousands took to the streets of Port-au-Prince on Wednesday to demand the resignation of the government coalition led by Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, accusing it of failing to secure the country. Clashes between protesters and police led to further violence, including armed attacks on the Prime Minister’s office and the Transitional Council headquarters.

According to UN data, more than 4,200 people have been killed in Haiti between July 2024 and February 2025, while another 6,000 have been forced to flee their homes. The crisis continues to deepen as calls for urgent international intervention grow increasingly urgent.