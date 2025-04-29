‘Giro d'Italia’ 2025 final leg through Vatican in honour of Pope Francis

The final leg of the 108th “Giro d’Italia” will pay homage to Pope Francis when for the first time in history it will pass through the Vatican gardens.

By Linda Bordoni

One of the world’s most famous professional cycling Grand Tours, the “Giro d’Italia,” will enter Vatican City State for the first time on June 1, 2025, for an unprecedented bike ride through the Vatican Gardens as the race concludes in Rome.

The last leg of the prestigious cycling event, unveiled on Tuesday, will pay tribute to Pope Francis, who strongly advocated for this unique inclusion in the year of the Jubilee.

This year’s unprecedented route will see cyclists enter the Vatican, passing through the Porta del Perugino near Casa Santa Marta, before pedalling to the official starting point at the Caracalla Baths.

The grand finale will consist of a 143-kilometre race ending at the Circus Maximus, with riders completing eight final laps through the heart of Rome’s city centre.

At the official presentation at the Capitoline Hill were Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, and Vatican Bishop Paul Tighe, Secretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

Bishop Tighe highlighted the deep symbolism behind the Vatican passage, noting that "it is not a tourist route, but a symbolic journey."

When the cyclists ride the "Via Mariana," a path in the Vatican Gardens adorned with images of the Virgin Mary from around the world, he said, "In a sense, it’s a little journey across the globe."

The Vatican segment of this leg, he added, is also intended as a reflection of the Jubilee of Hope, adding a spiritual dimension to the sporting celebration.

Thus, the “Giro” – as it’s affectionately called in Italy - promises to be more than a race, as it unites sport, faith, and international unity, paying tribute to the global spirit of the Jubilee year and to the vision of Pope Francis.

