The Gaza Sunbirds: Cycling through adversity

After losing his leg to a sniper’s bullet, Palestinian cyclist Alaa al Dali turned personal tragedy into a mission of hope. In the Gaza Strip, he co-founded the Sunbirds, a para-cycling team that not only trains athletes with disabilities but also provides aid to the local population.

By Roberto Cetera

Alaa al Dali is a professional cyclist with the talent and determination to compete at the international level. His dream was to represent Palestine at the Asian Games in Jakarta. But his journey, like that of many in his homeland, was interrupted by violence.

Alaa was born and raised in the Gaza Strip, a place often marked by conflict and hardship. In May 2018, while Israel celebrated the 70th anniversary of its founding, Palestinians observed Yawm al-Nakba, the Day of Catastrophe—commemorating the 1948 exodus of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

During that same period, the international spotlight briefly turned to the region as the Giro d’Italia cycling race began in Israel. Meanwhile, weekly demonstrations by Palestinians in Gaza—known as the “Great March of Return”—were met with force. By the time of the final protest, over 200 Palestinians had lost their lives, including many children.

Alaa continued to train on Gaza’s rough roads, holding onto hope. But his dream was cut short when he was struck in the leg by an Israeli sniper. The bullet, designed to inflict maximum damage, shattered his leg. With medical facilities overwhelmed and borders sealed, two weeks passed before doctors were forced to amputate to save his life.

His dream of Jakarta was lost—but not his spirit.

A member of the Sunbirds para-cycling team training in Gaza (Roberto Cetera)

The Sunbirds

With extraordinary resilience, Alaa transformed personal tragedy into a new mission. Together with fellow cyclist Karim Ali and 18 others, he founded a para-cycling team: the Sunbirds. The name refers to a small bird native to the region—featured in the Palestinian national emblem—that soars high without legs to carry it. The symbolism is powerful: a message that even without limbs, one can still fly.

The Sunbirds quickly gained international attention. Their training and public rides across Gaza’s dusty roads drew media coverage, including from Italian journalist Flavia Cappellini—now a correspondent for Sky News—who even joined them on her bike. Their story inspired solidarity and support from around the world.

With donated funds, the Sunbirds became a force for good beyond sport. Carina Low, who manages their communications, speaks about the impact:

“Though not a humanitarian organization, the Sunbirds have distributed 120,000 kg of food, 15,000 hot meals, $33,000 in aid for disabled residents, 250 shelters for displaced families, 22 bicycles, infant care supplies, toys for children, and installed public toilets and water supplies.”

The Sunbirds (Roberto Cetera)

The mission continues despite the war

The events of October 7 and the conflict that followed brought new suffering to Gaza, but the team’s commitment has remained steadfast. As international aid dwindles and prices skyrocket, the Sunbirds continue their mission—providing for the most vulnerable: the disabled, the poor, and children.

In February 2024, Alaa was able to leave Gaza and now resides in Brussels, Belgium. From there, he coordinates the Sunbirds’ operations and continues to train and compete in para-cycling events.

“Escaping the bombs on one leg was impossible. Training was out of the question,” he says. “I had to leave my wife and family behind. The war is terrifying. But helping Palestinians in Gaza is bigger than me. There are no words to describe what’s happening. Death and destruction are constant. People have no shelter. No safety. It is endless.”

Despite the risks, the Sunbirds remain active on the ground, supported by young amputees who continue the mission in Gaza.

“We will keep doing what we’ve been doing for the past 18 months,” says Karim Ali.

“Seeing Alaa compete again this year in international para-cycling events—alongside teammate Asfour—will be deeply symbolic,” Carina Low adds, “Every pedal stroke is a sign of hope for those still suffering in Gaza.”

Alaa and his team (Roberto Cetera)