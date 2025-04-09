Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 29, including children

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza (AFP or licensors)

Health officials in Gaza say an Israeli airstrike has killed at least 29 Palestinians, including children, as aid remains blocked since the beginning of March, resulting in tens of thousands at risk of health complications and malnutrition.

By Nathan Morley

Health officials in Gaza say an Israeli airstrike has killed at least 29 Palestinians, including children.

Medics reported dozens of injuries from the attack, which struck a residential building in the eastern suburb of Gaza City.

Many were still missing and believed to be trapped under the rubble. The strike also damaged several nearby houses.

The Israeli military said the strike targeted a senior Hamas militant involved in planning attacks in northern Gaza but did not provide an identity. It stated that measures were taken to reduce civilian harm.

Local health authorities reported nine additional Palestinian deaths in separate Israeli strikes across the enclave, bringing Wednesday’s toll to 38.

Since resuming its bombardment on March 18 after a two-month truce, the health ministry in Gaza reported nearly 1,500 Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes.

Earlier this week, the Palestinian Red Crescent called for an international investigation into the deaths of 15 ambulance workers shot by Israeli forces on March 23.

Initial claims from the Israeli military that ambulances lacked proper markings were contradicted by video evidence.

On Sunday, Israel admitted to receiving inaccurate information and launched an inquiry.

The Red Crescent, however, demanded an independent probe, calling the killings “intentional.”

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip as Israel's month-long blockade intensifies the humanitarian crisis and exacerbates civilian suffering.

“It has been more than a month with no aid entering Gaza—no food, no fuel, no medicine, no commercial supplies,” Guterres said during a press conference. “As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have re-opened.”

Guterres stressed that crossing points remain sealed, leaving critical supplies like food, medicine, and shelter stranded, along with essential equipment.

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley