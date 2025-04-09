‘Finding bridges’: Rome conference looks at religion and social cohesion

A Cardinal, an Ambassador, and a Lutheran Bishop are among those gathering in Rome to discuss climate justice, social cohesion, and interreligious dialogue.

By Joseph Tulloch

How can religions work together to promote social cohesion and climate justice?



That’s the question at the centre of a meeting at Rome’s Pontifical Antonianum University, taking place from the 8th to the 9th April and entitled 'Common Horizions - Interreligious Pathways to Social Cohesion and Climate Justice in Europe'.

Cardinal George Koovakad, the newly-appointed Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, was the first speaker. He quoted Pope Benedict XVI’s observation that, although globalisation has made us “neigbours”, it “does not make us brothers”.

Mere belief in God is also not enough to make us attentive to the needs of our planet or our fellow humans, Cardinal Koovakad underlined. What is needed, rather, he said, is a spirituality and a style of life able to resist the “technocratic paradigm”.

Next to speak was Ambassador António de Almeida-Ribeiro, acting Secretary-General of KAICIID, the international dialogue centre. He stressed the importance of collaboration between religious and secular institutions.

While religions offer social networks and centuries of wisdom, Ambassador Almeida-Ribeiro said, policymakers can offer frameworks to help turn their intuitions into constructive policy proposals. When these two groups collaborate, he emphasised, “the impact is profound".

Attendees also heard from Bishop Kari Mangrud Alvsvåg, a member of Church of Norway and President of the European Council of Religious Leaders.

Bishop Alvsvåg cited polling showing that what Norwegians most appreciated about the church’s activity in the country, in addition to the celebration of marriages, baptisms, and weddings, was its presence times of need. This, she suggested, is a particularly important role for religions in today’s society – by building and supporting community, religious institutions can combat our “pandemic of lonlieness”.

Bishop Alvsvåg, second from right, addresses the conference

KAICIID’s “unique” role in promoting dialogue

Speaking to Vatican News after delivering his introductory remarks, Ambassador Almeida-Ribeiro discussed the history and role of the KAICIID, the international dialogue forum that played a key role in organising the conference.

The organisation was founded in 2012 as a partnership between Spain, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and the Holy See, the Ambassador said, and its board of governors is composed of representatives from the Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Buddhist traditions.



In addition, Ambassador Almeida-Ribeiro explained, the organisation partners with international institutions such as the United Nations, the Arab League, the African Union, and the International Migration Organization.



This “unique structure”, the Ambassador said, allows KAICIID to effectively promote dialogue between religions and cultures. This is a particularly important task, he added, in an age of warfare, mass migration, and social tensions.

KAICIID’s goal, Ambassador Almeida-Ribeiro explained, is to “help find bridges between people, societies, cultures and religions, in order to build a common home where everyone can live”.

Listen to an extract from our interview with Ambassador Almeida-Ribeiro