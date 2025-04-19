Fears for struggling medical facilities in Gaza

The ongoing conflict in Gaza continues to claim lives, with Israeli airstrikes on Friday reportedly killing at least 45 Palestinians and injuring dozens more.

By Nathan Morley

Earlier, the Civil Defence in Gaza warned that its emergency operations may be cancelled due to fuel shortages, which it blamed on the ongoing Israeli restrictions on aid and fuel entry.

Meanwhile, medical facilities in Gaza are facing increasingly perilous conditions as conflict continues.

Last week’s airstrike on Al Ahli Hospital has further exacerbated the health crisis.

The attack destroyed the hospital’s pharmacy and several other essential buildings and services, putting the facility out of operation.

Olga Cherevko of the UN aid coordination office (OCHA) warned that the strike would put “an immense additional strain” on Gaza’s remaining hospitals, most of which are only partially operational.

“Mass casualty events are now the norm, and hospitals treating trauma patients are doing so amid severe shortages of critical supplies, including medicine,” Cherevko said. “Supplies that we had are rapidly running out, and we're running out of food, medicine, shelter, and every other life-critical item if the situation does not change immediately.”

Separately, more than 18 months into the war in Gaza, Israel continues to bar international journalists from reporting inside the enclave, leaving eyewitness testimonies discredited and questioned, according to the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, called for international media access to Gaza, warning that reliable reporting has been overtaken by propaganda and “dehumanizing” hate speech.

He said Palestinian journalists continue to do heroic work, paying a heavy price, noting that 170 have been killed since the conflict began.

Lazzarini stressed that independent journalism and the free flow of information are vital to ensuring facts and accountability during conflicts.

Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN human rights office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, voiced concerns over threats to journalists, saying reporters had been subject to oppression in many instances.

