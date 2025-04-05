Arab League calls out Israeli ‘recklessness’ in Gaza

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit has criticized Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, Syria, and Lebanon, describing them as entering a new phase of "complete recklessness."

By Nathan Morley

In his statement, Aboul-Gheit condemned the "Israeli war machine," accusing it of relentless daily killings and displacements of civilians in Gaza. He argued that these actions are intended to force residents out of the area by rendering it uninhabitable.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the killing of Saeed Ahmad Abed Khudari, who was accused of being a key figure in Hamas' financial network, in Gaza City.

According to the IDF, Khudari was targeted on Thursday for his role as "a key terror financing facilitator within Hamas." He headed the Al Wefaq Co. fund, an organization that the Israeli government had classified as a terrorist entity due to its alleged involvement in transferring funds to terrorist groups.

Elsewhere, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, stated that half of the Israeli hostages are currently located in areas where Israel has recently issued evacuation orders.

The group has reportedly opted not to relocate the hostages but instead to implement strict security measures around them, warning of the imminent danger to their lives.

This week, the Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Effie Defrin declared that the military had entered "a new stage" in its offensive in Gaza.

On Friday, Gaza health authorities reported at least 1,249 Palestinians killed and 3,022 others injured as a result of intensified Israeli attacks.

A United Nations report released the same day highlighted that, since March 18, the Israeli military has issued 13 displacement orders, covering approximately 126.6 square kilometers—around 35% of the Gaza Strip.

Over the past two weeks, the report noted, more than 280,000 people have been displaced.