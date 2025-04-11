Applications for Human Fraternity Fellowship Programme open
The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is launching the second edition of its Human Fraternity Fellowship Program, continuing its mission to foster global dialogue, peacebuilding, and interfaith collaboration among young academics.
The Award was established on February 4, 2019, to mark the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb and Pope Francis, during which they co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity.
Around the world, people and organizations recognize the importance of this program, including the Director of Georgetown’s Berkley Center, Thomas Banchoff, in the United States:
The Program, which was first launched in 2024 in partnership with Georgetown University’s Berkley Center for Religion, Peace, and World Affairs, targets undergraduate and graduate students from around the world with the aim to cultivate a new generation of leaders who are deeply committed to the principles of human fraternity, inclusivity, and intercultural understanding.
As Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, explains these partnerships are important for the fellows involved in the program:
Applicants are asked to apply for this second edition before the deadline of May 16, 2025, via the programme’s online portal: https://humanfraternitydialogues.georgetown.edu/projects/human-fraternity-fellows-program
The program will with virtual sessions in June 2025, culminating in an immersive, week-long study tour in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2025 offering fellows the chance to engage with a dynamic mix of global peers, religious leaders, policymakers, and previous recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.
Aisha Alyassi, a 2024 fellow from the United Arab Emirates, described her time in the Human Fraternity Fellows Program as one of personal and spiritual growth:
First edition in 2024
In its first edition, held in Abu Dhabi in February 2024, the program convened students from eight Countries and five different religious traditions. This diverse cohort participated in the first-ever Human Fraternity Majlis, attended the Zayed Award ceremony, and met with distinguished leaders such as Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb and East Timor President José Ramos-Horta.
