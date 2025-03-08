Escalating West Bank violence causes more suffering for Palestinians

With the focus on the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warns that the situation in the West Bank has deteriorated to levels of violence not seen since 1967.

By Stefano Leszczynski and Linda Bordoni

As the Israeli government defies global calls to end its weeklong blockade of the Gaza Strip that has resulted in further collapse of the humanitarian situation with no entry of any aid, including food, medicine and fuel, the people are facing more suffering and insecurity.

In an interview with Vatican Media, Marta Lorenzo, Director of the UNRWA Representative Office for Europe, describes the crises triggered by forced displacement, widespread destruction, and the severe restrictions that are impacting essential humanitarian operations.

A battlefield for humanitarian work

Speaking about the increasing instability, Lorenzo explains, "We are talking about 40,000 people forcibly displaced from one day to another. The destruction we are witnessing is extensive, systematic, with entire camps being evacuated." She warns that many residents may never return to their homes, as entire communities have been razed.

The escalating violence has severely affected UNRWA’s ability to provide services, particularly in education and healthcare. "Twelve of our schools were forced to close, and we had to shift to online education once again. Instead of patients coming to our clinics, we have deployed mobile medical units to refugee camps," Lorenzo said.

Despite these efforts, she highlights the overwhelming needs on the ground: "We are distributing mattresses, pillows, cooking kits—everything is needed. The level of humanitarian distress is extreme."

Gaza Strip residents collect food aid provided by UNRWA

Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

The Israeli government recently passed legislation banning UNRWA’s operations in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, leading to the evacuation of international staff from these areas. "Our headquarters in East Jerusalem has been vacated, and our international staff can no longer stay in Jerusalem," Lorenzo explains.

While UNRWA remains committed to delivering aid, the operational challenges have multiplied. "All our schools and health centers remain open unless violence makes it impossible," she affirmed, pointing out that despite mounting obstacles, the agency is determined to continue its work.

The impact of disinformation

Lorenzo also addresses another significant challenge facing UNRWA: misinformation and disinformation campaigns that undermine its credibility.

"When a UN humanitarian agency is labeled as a terrorist organization, the lives of our staff are put at risk," she warns. These accusations have also led to financial instability, jeopardizing the agency’s ability to respond to the crisis. "For 2025, we still need $17 million for immediate humanitarian needs in Gaza and the West Bank," she adds, calling for continued international support.

As violence persists in the West Bank and the humanitarian situation remains dire, UNRWA, she reaffirmed, continues to stand by the Palestinian people, providing essential aid and advocating for urgent international action. "What we need,” she said, “is determination and courage to break this cycle of violence.”

UNRWA-run health care centre in the central Gaza Strip

Call for peace and Pope Francis’ support

Amid the worsening humanitarian crisis, Pope Francis continues to raise his voice for peace and justice. Lorenzo said she is grateful for his moral leadership: "His Holiness is not seen as a political figure but as a defender of humanity. His advocacy for peace is crucial at this moment."

"If you allow me, I would want to take this opportunity to wish him a prompt recovery,“ she continued, "We know that he has been going through a very difficult time lately and even from his hospital bed, he has not forgotten those in need. We are extremely grateful for the role he's playing.“

Displaced Palestinians flee amid Israeli shelling