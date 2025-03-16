US launches wave of airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen

People gather on the rubble of a house hit by a U.S. strike in Saada

The United States launched attacks on targets in the Yemen, striking at Houthi rebels and leaving dozens of people killed and scores more injured.

By Nathan Morley

President Donald Trump announced that the United States has launched a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen.

This marks the first military operation against the group under his The Trump administration.

As of Sunday afternoon, the death toll from the strikes had climbed to 31, with at least 101 others wounded, according to reports.

Casualties were recorded across multiple locations, including the capital, Sanaa, the northern province of Saada—a Houthi stronghold.

The strikes hit residential neighborhoods such as Al-Jarraf and Shoab in Sanaa, as well as sites in northern Saada. Witnesses reported explosions and plumes of white smoke after ammunition depots were struck.

Strikes intended to protect American interests

Trump, who recently reinstated the Houthis’ designation as a "foreign terrorist organization," stated on social media that the operation aims to protect American interests and restore navigational freedom. "The terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses have been targeted to safeguard American shipping and naval assets," he said.

In response, the Houthi administration vowed retaliation, declaring that the attacks would not pass without a response.

On Tuesday, the group announced plans to resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and surrounding waters unless Gaza Strip crossings are reopened.

The UK, which occasionally participates in airstrikes from its base at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, did not join the operation but provided routine refueling support for U.S. forces.

