Ukraine: A volunteer and her therapy dogs help children heal

The Caritas office in Odesa launches a programme offering psychosocial and physical rehabilitation sessions for children affected by war. These sessions are led by Olena Velychenco and specially trained therapy dogs.

By Olena Komisarenko and Svitlana Dukhovych

Olena Velychenko is a dedicated volunteer whose lifelong dream has been to create a space where both children and adults can learn to train and care for dogs. Amid the hardships of war, she shares how compassion and creativity are helping to bring comfort and healing to those in need.

Supporting displaced and disabled children

Born in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Olena lived there until the onset of the Russian invasion. Speaking to Vatican Media, she recalls how she had long envisioned establishing a dog training center where individuals, even those without pets, could learn about responsible animal care. With the support of friends and benefactors, she realized this vision—only to be forced to relocate to Odesa due to the war.

There, Caritas invited Olena to organize "dog therapy" sessions for children with disabilities and those displaced by the conflict. "At first, I was apprehensive," she admits. "Previously, I had worked one-on-one with a child with a mental disability, but now I was engaging with groups of eight to ten children. However, everything went well. Some of the children had fled from my own hometown, Kherson, making the experience deeply personal for me. Their mothers accompanied them, and I saw how vital it was for both the children and their parents to find moments of relief and peace."

A beagle trained to help in rehabilitation therapy

The power of dog therapy

Canine-assisted therapy is a recognized method of psychosocial and physical rehabilitation that utilizes specially trained dogs to provide emotional and physiological support. Interaction with these animals helps to stabilize the nervous system, reduce stress, and lower blood pressure—benefits that are especially crucial in Ukraine, where daily air raid sirens and ongoing violence take a psychological toll.

"A therapy dog must be calm, non-aggressive, and sociable," Olena explains. "We carefully select and train dogs to ensure they can handle high-stress environments. Our dogs know they are on a mission—they eagerly jump into the car, ready to bring comfort to those in need."

Dog therapy for children

Bringing joy and healing

Children who participate in the therapy sessions respond with enthusiasm. They pet and hug the dogs, take photos, and eagerly anticipate the next visit. Olena recalls an encounter on a tram in Odesa when a young girl named Katya, who had attended just one session months earlier, recognized her and waved joyfully. "Despite her speech difficulties, she remembered me. It was a beautiful reminder of how even brief moments of kindness can leave a lasting impact."

Beyond immediate joy, these interactions foster long-term benefits. "Many children have lost their homes, schools, and friends due to the war," Olena explains. "They often feel isolated and anxious. Through our sessions, they gain confidence, make new friends, and engage in team activities with the dogs. The emotional support they receive helps them navigate their challenges and reduces feelings of anxiety and depression."

Serving others amid the hardships of war

Despite the devastation and daily news of fresh attacks, volunteers like Olena remain committed to serving others. "Even if I can bring just a little happiness to someone’s life, I feel fulfilled," she says. "When children and parents ask when we will return, I know we are making a difference. This work is not just about therapy—it is about restoring hope and human connection in the midst of turmoil."

