Turkey arrests 1,133 amid nationwide protests

Protesters rally in support of Istanbul's arrested Mayor (AFP or licensors)

The Turkish government has reported that 1,133 people had been arrested during five days of protests across the country.

By Nathan Morley

Overnight clashes between police and protesters erupted in various cities and towns.

The unrest began following the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent critic of President Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday over corruption charges. Imamoglu, a leading figure in the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and mayor of Turkey's largest city, is widely regarded as Erdogan's most formidable rival.

The 54-year-old stunned Erdogan and his ruling AK Party by securing a second consecutive mandate in Istanbul during last year’s council elections.

In response to the escalating situation, the European Commission called on the country to uphold democratic values, emphasizing its obligations as a member of the Council of Europe and a candidate for European Union membership.

"We want Turkey to remain anchored to Europe, but this requires a clear commitment to democratic norms and practices," said commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier.

The Greek government also expressed concern, describing the developments in Turkey as "worrying" and stating that undermining the rule of law and civil liberties "cannot be tolerated."

