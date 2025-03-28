Bangkok declares disaster zone after Myanmar earthquake shakes city

Students gather outside buildings in Bangkok after being evacuated during the powerful earthquake that struck central Myanmar. Photo courtesy of Assumption Thonburi College

In the wake of a massive earthquake in central Myanmar, the Church in neighboring Thailand begins to assess the damage and expresses solidarity, as Bangkok declares the city a disaster zone.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News

A powerful earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday sent shockwaves through Bangkok and northern Thailand, causing high-rise buildings to sway, rooftop pools to spill water onto streets below, and hospitals to evacuate patients as a precaution.

Startled residents and office workers scrambled down staircases in densely populated areas while emergency sirens echoed throughout the capital.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit northwest of Sagaing, near Mandalay—Myanmar’s second-largest city—at a shallow depth, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Several minor aftershocks followed minutes later. The tremors were strongly felt across central and northern Thailand, including Bangkok, where roads buckled and buildings sustained damage.

Cracks appeared in some structures, raising concerns about their structural integrity.

In Bangkok, high-rise buildings shook violently, forcing occupants to flee to safety. Hospitals, including the 387-bed St. Louis Hospital, decided to evacuate patients after the first powerful jolt.

“The nursing graduates-to-be, who were preparing for their commencement the next day, did not hesitate to assist in caring for the patients—many still in their beds, others in wheelchairs,” Sr. Marie Agnes Busap told LiCAS News. “Doctors and nurses were everywhere, ensuring patients were stable and receiving proper medical attention.”

Elderly patients are assisted and comforted by hospital staff and religious sisters at St. Louis Hospital following the earthquake in Bangkok. Photo courtesy of Sr. Marie Agnes Busap

Patients were later allowed to return to their rooms once the situation was assessed.

Schools that remained open for summer programs also evacuated students to designated outdoor assembly areas, where they awaited pickup by their parents.

The earthquake caused widespread panic in Bangkok. The elevated BTS Skytrain and MRT subway systems were temporarily shut down for safety inspections. Gridlock ensued as thousands of people rushed onto the streets.

City Hall declared Bangkok a disaster zone, allowing for emergency aid coordination. Several shopping malls and office buildings announced temporary closures.

“All of a sudden, the whole building rattled with terrifying cracking sounds, followed by screaming and panic,” said Renuka Maleevat, an office worker in central Bangkok. “I ran down from the fifth floor with the crowd—I have never feared for my life like this before.”

A 30-story building under construction in the Chatuchak area collapsed due to the quake, trapping more than 40 workers, according to police and medics. Rescue operations were still underway.

In Myanmar, the tremor caused significant destruction, particularly in Mandalay and the surrounding regions. Reports from Fr. Justin MYN, SJ, in Taungoo City, about 250 kilometers south of Mandalay, described extensive damage.

The interior of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Taungoo, Myanmar, shows extensive damage following the powerful earthquake that struck central Myanmar. Photo courtesy of Fr. Justin MYN, SJ

“Our Sacred Heart Cathedral in Taungoo is in bad shape. Debris has fallen everywhere, and religious statues toppled to the ground as the earthquake shook the city,” he reported.

Authorities in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, also reported damaged roads and buildings.

Despite being geographically closer to the quake’s epicenter, cities in northern Thailand—including Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai—reported no major damage or casualties.

Archbishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana of Bangkok, who was in Chiang Mai for a Catechist Summer Program, confirmed that there were no significant reports of damage in the area.

Bishop Joseph Vuthilert Haelom of Chiang Rai Diocese similarly said, “The situation here is completely different from Mandalay, where we are hearing about serious damage to buildings and infrastructure, including roads and bridges.”

As aftershocks continue, authorities in Thailand and Myanmar remain on high alert. Rescue operations are ongoing in affected areas, with engineers assessing building safety. Officials are urging people to remain vigilant and prepared for possible further tremors.

Cardinal Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo, president of Caritas Internationalis, appealed for prayers for “those affected by the recent earthquake. The prelate said he is “worried about our friends in Mandalay,” adding that the Tokyo Archdiocese “has a partnership relationship with the Church in Myanmar.”

