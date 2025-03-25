Resurging tensions in Ethiopia’s Tigray raise concerns of a new conflict

While the armed conflict in Tigray may have formally ceased in 2022, political instability continues to threaten the region’s fragile peace, with growing concerns that internal tensions could quickly spiral into a new regional conflict with the direct involvement of Eritrea.

By Lisa Zengarini

Despite the peace agreement, signed in Pretoria, South Africa, in 2022 between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) ending the the two-year civil war in Ethiopia's Tigray, political instability continues to threaten peace in the region.

Escalating tensions over the leadership of Tigray’s transitional authority

The cause of the he latest tensions, which have been building up over the past year, is a power struggle within the TPLF itself, pitting its long-time leader, Debretsion Gebramichael, against his former deputy and the head of the Tigray Interim Administration (TIA), Getachew Reda.

The disagreement is largely centered on the implementation of the the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA), which was designed to reintegrate Tigray into Ethiopia’s federal structure. Debretsion has strongly criticized Getachew for what he perceives as the slow and ineffective enforcement of this agreement. He has not only called for the dissolution of the TIA but has actively sought to delegitimize Getachew’s authority.

Tensions reached a boiling point in mid-March when some members of the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF loyal to Debretsion seized key locations in Tigray, including the regional radio station and mayor’s office in Mekelle, as well as towns along the Eritrean border.

Getachew, in response, took decisive steps by suspending three TDF commanders and appealing for federal intervention. This escalation has heightened fears that northern Ethiopia could once again into full-scale war, possibly with the direct involvement of Eritrea.

Bishop Medhin: another war would have devastating consequences

Read also 18/04/2024 Ethiopian Bishop appeals for help to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Tigray Bishop Medhin of the Catholic Eparchy of Adigrat, Ethiopia appeals for vital aid amid a catastrophic humanitarian crisis gripping the northern region of Tigray.

Bishop Tesfaselassie Medhin of the Catholic Eparchy of Adigrat has voiced his concerns over these developments. Speaking to Fides Agency, he highlighted the devastating consequences another war would bring to a population that has already endured immense suffering.

The bishop also pointed to the dire humanitarian situation in Tigray which is further exacerbated by the sudden halt of USAID funding.

Humanitarian crisis further exacerbated by the sudden halt of USAID funding

This interruption, decided by US President Donald Trump, has severely affected crucial aid programmes run by NGOs, religious organizations, and government agencies. Catholic Relief Services the international humanitarian agency of the United States Catholic Church, which is one of the major providers of emergency food aid in Ethiopia, has had its operations suspended, with only limited private funding available for smaller initiatives. The lack of an alternative strategy to address these humanitarian needs further compounds the crisis, leaving millions of vulnerable people without support, inclusing those still internally displaced, who represent 15 percent of its population.

Church on the frontline to support the population in Tigray

Despite the overwhelming hardship, the Church continues to play a crucial role in providing both material aid and spiritual guidance to those affected. “ We are trying to move forward as a Church, to give hope to the people and be a sign of hope for them.” We Try to stand by their side and work for healing from the trauma of the war”.

(Source Fides Agency and other news agencies)