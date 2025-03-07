Syria: Sixteen security personnel killed in deadly Latakia attacks

At least 16 security personnel have been killed in attacks by armed groups in Syria, marking the deadliest assault on the new government forces since the fall of the previous administration.

At least 16 security personnel were killed in coordinated attacks by armed groups in Syria's Latakia governorate, marking the deadliest assault on the new government forces since the fall of the previous administration.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that casualties, primarily from Idlib province, included members of the General Security Directorate and the Ministry of Defense, ambushed in the cities of Jableh and Latakia by militants allegedly backed by a regional power and remnants of the former government.

Heavy clashes in the Latakia region, home to the Alawite minority associated with the Assad family, resulted in additional personnel missing or presumed dead, with at least three militants reportedly killed.

The head of the General Security Directorate in Latakia described the attacks as premeditated and orchestrated by groups loyal to the ousted administration.

Security forces have since been placed on high alert.

In a related development, Jordan announced it would host a regional meeting on Sunday with representatives from neighboring countries to discuss counterterrorism, drug and arms smuggling, and the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

Attendees will include foreign and defense ministers, chiefs of staff, and intelligence directors from Jordan, Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and Lebanon, with discussions focusing on stabilizing Syria and supporting its reconstruction efforts.

