Ukraine to propose partial ceasefire in upcoming Saudi talks

Ukraine says it plans to use upcoming talks with the US in Saudi Arabia to propose a ceasefire in the air and at sea.

By Joseph Tulloch

Saudi Arabia is to host talks on Tuesday between the United States and Ukraine.

The diplomatic push follows the argument which erupted during President Trump's visit to the White House at the end of last month, following which the U.S. cut off military support to Ukraine.

Ceasefire at sea and in the air



Ukrainian officials have said that, at the talks, they will propose a ceasefire in the air and on the sea, although not on the land.

Ahead of the talks, the US Department of State has said that “President Trump is determined to end the war as soon as possible”, emphasising that “all sides must take steps to secure a sustainable peace.”

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, President Donald Trump said “I think you’re gonna have … some pretty good results coming out of Saudi Arabia this week.”

Read also 18/11/2024 Cardinal Parolin: ‘We can’t resign ourselves to the inevitability of war’ In an interview with our Editorial Director marking 1000 days since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin decries the ongoing ...

Cardinal Parolin: ‘A truce could happen in just a few hours’

The Holy See has been calling for peace negotiations to put an end to the war in Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict.



Speaking to Vatican News late last year, on the 1000-day anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the Holy See Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said that while “negotiating a just peace takes time”, a truce "could happen in just a few hours, if only the will existed.”

As Pope Francis often says, Parolin continued, what is needed are leaders "willing to bet on peace, not on war", individuals "who realize the enormous responsibility [of] continuing a conflict with dire outcomes not only for Ukraine but for all of Europe and the world.”

(Source: Associated Press)