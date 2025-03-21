Presidential palace recaptured by Sudanese army after two years of war

The Sudanese army's recapture of the presidential palace marks a turning point in the nearly two-year-long brutal civil war in Sudan, as the country’s armed forces have reclaimed the capital city.

By Kielce Gussie

After nearly two years of fighting, the Sudanese army has recaptured the presidential palace in the capital city of Khartoum from the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). With this, the army appears to be in a good position to once again take control of the capital city after it was ousted by the paramilitary group. The RSF has not offered a comment.

The army spokeperson, Nabil Abdallah, explained that the army “seized large quantities of equipment and weapons” from the RSF. Abdallah also added that the army will continue fighting until “victory is complete.”

The city of Khartoum was the location where the civil war began in Sudan, and it saw many of the largest clashes. The RSF maintained control of the capital and the western part of the country since the conflict began.

A turning point?

In April 2023, the country was plunged into violence after long-standing tensions between the RSF and the army erupted in the capital, eventually expanding to other regions.

A Sudanese army spokesperson gives a statement on Sudan TV, after, according to the Sudanese army, they took the control of the presidential palace

Recapturing Khartoum would mark a major victory for the Sudanese Armed Forces and a turning point in the civil war. Additionally, the army has had success in parts of central Sudan over the last few weeks.

Several attempts to establish peace have failed as the rival forces expressed their commitment to continuing the fighting to gain control of strategic areas of the country.

Largest humanitarian crisis in the world

The almost two-year-long civil war has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations, as both the RSF and the Sudanese army are accused of human rights abuses.

More than 30 million people are in need of aid, and 16 million of them are children struggling to survive in devastating conditions. While the official number is unknown, at least 20,000 people have been killed and more than 14 million displaced.