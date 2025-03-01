PKK declares ceasefire with Turkey

Kurdistan Workers' Party leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been in prison since 1999, calls for the group to lay down its weapons.

By Nathan Morley

Listen to Nathan Morley's report

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has announced a ceasefire with Turkey, ending a 41-year conflict.

The decision follows an appeal from PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been in isolation since 1999.

The PKK hopes Turkey will release Ocalan to lead the disarmament process.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that a new phase has begun in efforts to eliminate terrorism.

He emphasized that terrorism has been the main obstacle for the past four decades and assured that the government will remain vigilant.

The PKK insists Ocalan's prison conditions must be eased, allowing him to work freely and establish relationships.

The group has waged an insurgency since 1984, seeking a homeland for Kurds, who make up about 20% of Turkey's population.

The PKK is banned as a terrorist group in Turkey, the EU, UK, and US.

Around 40,000 people have died since the insurgency began, with recent violence including an attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries headquarters near Ankara, leaving five people dead.