For the first time Palestinian homes demolished during Ramadan

Despite a ruling by the International Court of Justice against Israel’s military occupation practices, explicitly labeling home demolitions as discriminatory and illegal, the number of Palestinian homes being demolished has risen and is even taking place during Islam’s holy month of Ramadan.

By Roberto Cetera

The demolition of Palestinian homes is not limited to Masafer Yatta, the area featured in the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land. It also affects Jerusalem and its suburbs. Even as the film—created by Yuval Abraham and Basel Adra, along with Rachel Azor and Hamdan Ballal—continues to receive international acclaim, Israeli bulldozers have begun a new wave of demolitions. This time, the demolitions are taking place in Jerusalem—and for the first time, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher at Ir Amim (which means "City of Nations" or "City of Peoples"), studies the role of Jerusalem in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His organization advocates for a future in which the city ensures dignity and well-being for all its residents—both Israelis and Palestinians—and ultimately serves as the shared capital of two states. For years, Tatarsky has monitored home demolitions in Jerusalem. We spoke with him through Ir Amim’s spokesperson, Ran Yaron.

"Home demolitions have been happening for years," Tatarsky explains, "but since October 7, they have increased significantly. What makes the recent demolitions particularly striking is that they are happening for the first time during Ramadan. This affects not only the material conditions of the families forced from their homes but also their religious traditions. Many of these families have had to break their Iftar fast among the ruins of their houses."

Most demolitions occur on Sundays, the first day of the Israeli workweek. The latest wave targeted three locations in East Jerusalem: Beit Hanina (home to a well-regarded school run by the Custody of the Holy Land), al-Issawiyya on the outskirts of Mount Scopus, and al-Zaym, a village that falls under Jerusalem’s municipal jurisdiction but is separated from the city by the security wall and a major checkpoint.

How many demolitions are taking place?

Last year, 181 homes were demolished, compared to 140 the year before. On average, about 120 demolitions occur annually, displacing approximately 600 people each year.

What legal basis does Israel use to justify these demolitions?

Although Israel formally annexed East Jerusalem in 1980—despite condemnation from the United Nations in Resolution 478/80—the area has remained, under international law, an occupied territory since 1967. According to international law, demolitions and forced population transfers in such areas are prohibited.

Nonetheless, Israeli zoning regulations dictate that buildings not included in approved planning areas can be demolished. Palestinian residents rarely receive construction permits, and when they do, the approval process can take years. As a result, many are forced to build without permits, even if their construction complies with local building codes. This, in turn, allows Israeli courts to issue demolition orders.

Recently, new legal measures have further restricted appeals, making it easier and faster for demolition orders to be carried out.

Are Israeli settlers moving into these areas after demolitions?

Not always, and not necessarily. This has happened in the past, particularly in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem. However, in most cases, demolitions occur without immediate resettlement.

Is there widespread opposition to this practice?

There are some protests, particularly from Arab members of the Israeli parliament (the Knesset), but these efforts are largely ignored. Human rights organizations—both Israeli and Palestinian—have long been campaigning against the demolitions. However, the Israeli government continues with its policies.

Last year, the International Court of Justice ruled against Israel’s military occupation practices, explicitly labeling home demolitions as discriminatory and illegal.