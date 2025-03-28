Myanmar earthquake: the desperate need for aid

A devastating earthquake in Myanmar has worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis. Burma Campaign UK Director shares the complex reality surrounding aid restrictions in a country already grappling with internal conflict.

By Francesca Merlo

The images emerging from Southeast Asia show complete and utter devastation. While it is difficult to have a clear image of the cost of the earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, it is certain that the situation is dire and the need for humanitarian aid enormous.

Tremors from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, and the four aftershocks that followed, shook Myanmar from its central regions of Mandalay and Naypyidaw to the southern Sagaing state. The destruction of infrastructure, including hospitals, and the widespread damage to homes, has left communities reeling. In a country marked by political instability and civil war, in which millions of people have been living in refugee camps and displaced by ongoing conflict, such a catastrophe causes incomprehensible damage.

No area has been spared

Mark Farmaner, Director of Burma Campaign UK, confirms the complexities surrounding the disaster in an interview with Vatican News. “We’re still receiving news from various parts of the country, but it is clear that no area has been spared”, he says, noting that the effects have been felt from the largest of cities to the most remote of villages, “with people living in bamboo houses or refugee camps in Thailand facing the worst of it.”

Farmaner does not downplay the challenges that come with assessing the full extent of the damage. He describes the political situation, in which the Burmese military has long maintained tight control over information. “The military will never release accurate figures,” Farmaner notes, however, now, he continues, large parts of the country are no longer in its grasp, and “with multiple administrations now operating in different regions, responding effectively to this crisis is an immense challenge.”

The effects on the most vulnerable

Adding to the complexity is the plight of refugees, many of whom were already displaced by the military crackdown following the coup in 2021. The situation is especially critical in the mountainous regions of eastern Burma, where landslides during the rainy season further threaten the lives of up to two million displaced individuals living in camps. “We are still waiting for confirmation of this” notes Farmaner reiterating once again that the communication restrictions imposed by the military hinder efforts to gather accurate information or send help.

Listen to our interview with Mark Farmaner

Hindering aid delivery

More restrictions imposed on by the military will inevitably affect the delivery of aid. In fact, notes Farmaner, “the military imposes some of the most severe restrictions on aid delivery in the world,” and due to this “the response to this earthquake will be slow, and the immediate need for urgent assistance will not be met quickly enough” - especially when facing the brutal reality that thousands of people have been buried alive and are trapped under rubble.

To make matters even more complicated, large parts of the country are controlled by different resistance forces and ethnic militias, all opposing the military regime. For this reason, it is no longer possible for international organisations to work through official government channels. “The teams that we see UN agencies and others send in in other places is not likely to be possible. The Burmese military is still carrying out airstrikes, even today, in areas hit by the earthquake, so it's unlikely that international teams will be willing to go in”.

So in order to help people, Farmener notes, a lot of the financial support will have to be provided through local organisations. The delivery of aid, he says, must be “creative”, and “you’re going to have to work with different local administrations, ethnic administrations in the country, and work through local civil society networks”.

What the Church can offer

The Church, often operating at the grassroots level, can play a pivotal role in the response to the earthquake. “Local churches have a distinct advantage,” Farmaner explains. “The military doesn’t place as severe restrictions on their movements, so they have the ability to access areas that may be blocked off to international aid agencies. Smaller, community-based organisations will likely be the most effective in delivering aid where it is needed most.”

Farmaner also highlights the tragic timing of the earthquake, which struck during Friday prayers at the end of Ramadan. “The mosques were full when the earthquake hit, and because the military had restricted the construction and repair of mosques, many of these buildings were not structurally sound,” Farmaner says. “We are hearing reports of significant casualties among the Muslim community, with one mosque alone possibly seeing 50 fatalities". He notes that whilst they are still awaiting confirmation of this news, "the situation is deeply worrying.”

Strength to navigate the crisis

With the full scale of the disaster still unfolding, Myanmar’s political landscape, marked by military rule and ethnic conflicts, poses significant challenges to international aid efforts.

Pope Francis has sent prayers for the victims of the earthquake and has expressed his support for the rescue personnel doing everything it can to save as many lives as possible, sadly working against the clock.

As the international community watches closely, the hope remains that creative solutions and strong local networks will enable aid to reach the most vulnerable, to limit the damage and work together to protect those most affected by this umpteenth tragedy.