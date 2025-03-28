Mali: 300 meals provided daily throughout Ramadan and Lent

Since 2012, a civil war in Mali has been raging on (AFP or licensors)

In the throes of an ongoing civil war, an initiative in the country brings the two religious groups together over a meal and provides food for those in need.

By Kielce Gussie

With the start of Ramadan on March 1, people from different faith backgrounds gathered all together in various places around Mali to share food every day at 6pm, for Iftar, when Muslims break their fast.

In a country where about 95% of the population is Muslim – almost all are Sunni – the Malian government launched an initiative of solidarity and cohesion.

Every day, workers, local authorities, and NGOs gather to break the Ramadan fast by distributing meals and food packages at specific places, like football fields or mosques. Around the country, some 300 food packages are offered each day and at each of the 61 locations.

An extra special year

This year, the initiative is extra special as Ramadan coincides with Christian Lent. So, this year, people from different religious denominations have the opportunity to share moments of unity over a meal. Local authorities, religious leaders, and ordinary citizens end their days with a meal that concludes with prayers and blessings.

In addition to the food packages, 50 tons of rice were delivered to the country’s principal Muslim and Christian religious organizations by the Minister of Religious Affairs, Worship, and Customs, together with other religious and government leaders.

This initiative is part of a larger project called Operation Sounkalo Solidarité, which was started by the President of the Transitional Government, Army General Assimi Goita. Its goal is to offer support to vulnerable populations through religious structures.

The Deputy Director General of the Maison du Hadj - a Muslim organization helping with pilgrimages - described this initiative as a testament to the authorities’ commitment to the Muslim and Christian religious communities. He stressed in this special time for both religions this gesture enables many families to live with dignity.

In times of conflict

Since 2012, Mali has been in the throes of a civil war between the country’s regular army, the Tuareg rebels, and different jihadist groups in conflict with the central government and with each other.

Two further military coups occurred in 2020 and 2021 and the violence escalated since August 2022 after French troops withdrew from Mali – ending a nine-year military operation.

Last November, the Prime Minister, Choguel Kokalla Maïga, was dismissed, and since then, the government has been led by General Abdoulaye Maïga.