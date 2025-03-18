Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill over 300 as truce collapses

An Israeli tank manoeuvres on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza

New Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill over 300 people as the ceasefire comes to a brutal end.

By Francesca Merlo

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has ended, unleashing a renewed wave of destruction across Gaza. Overnight, Israeli warplanes launched more than 30 airstrikes, targeting densely populated areas. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports over 330 people killed, including civilians and children, with dozens more injured. Among the areas hit was Khan Younis, where tents sheltering displaced families were destroyed, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Local hospitals are overwhelmed, and vital medical supplies are critically low.

Israeli authorities justified the airstrikes, citing "unusual activity" in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz defended the military actions, pledging they would continue until all Hamas-held hostages were released. Katz emphasized the military’s commitment, stating, "We will not stop fighting until every objective of the war is achieved."

In response, Hamas condemned the bombardment, describing Netanyahu's decision as "a death sentence for the prisoners." A senior Hamas official accused the Israeli leader of using the war as a distraction from Israel’s internal political crises, adding fuel to growing anger within Israel itself.

The Families Forum, Israel’s largest group representing the relatives of hostages, called for an end to the violence, urging Netanyahu to "stop killing" their loved ones. They demanded an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the safety of the hostages during the ongoing airstrikes.

According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, the death toll in Gaza has reached 45,000 since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, as the White House reiterates its unwavering support for Israel, Pope Francis, from hospital, stresses, once again, the absurdity of war.